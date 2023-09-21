WATCH: Echosmith Break Down Their New Album
Sydney Sierota and Noah Sierota talk to Jordan and Demi
Echosmith has evolved since their breakout hit “Cool Kids” a decade ago. While they still produce atmospheric, catchy pop songs, they take more risks.
Their self titled new album is their most experimental release yet. It may also be their best. One standout track, "Sucks 2 Be Us," is built on psychedelic keyboards. "Hang Around" and "Gelato" include fuzzy guitars and booming percussion that will sound great live.
The trio has matured personally as well. The lead single, "Sour," was inspired by a sixth-month period in which vocalist Sydney Sierota lived three time zones away from her husband. The band has smoothly transitioned into grown adults who sing about adult things.
Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Sydney and brother Noah Sierota about recording the new album, their sibling bond, and upcoming European tour.
Echosmith | It's Real with Jordan and Demi
The See You Tonight Tour Dates
12 November – Berlin, Germany @ FRAANZ Club
13 November – Hamburg, Germany @ KNUST
14 November – Belgium, Brussels @ Botanique- The Rotonde
16 November – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
17 November – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg - Pandora
18 November – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
20 November – London, UK @ Lafayette
21 November – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
22 November – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
For more from Echosmith, follow them on Instagram and TikTok.