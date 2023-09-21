Echosmith has evolved since their breakout hit “Cool Kids” a decade ago. While they still produce atmospheric, catchy pop songs, they take more risks.



Their self titled new album is their most experimental release yet. It may also be their best. One standout track, "Sucks 2 Be Us," is built on psychedelic keyboards. "Hang Around" and "Gelato" include fuzzy guitars and booming percussion that will sound great live.



The trio has matured personally as well. The lead single, "Sour," was inspired by a sixth-month period in which vocalist Sydney Sierota lived three time zones away from her husband. The band has smoothly transitioned into grown adults who sing about adult things.



Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Sydney and brother Noah Sierota about recording the new album, their sibling bond, and upcoming European tour.

Echosmith | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





The See You Tonight Tour Dates

12 November – Berlin, Germany @ FRAANZ Club

13 November – Hamburg, Germany @ KNUST

14 November – Belgium, Brussels @ Botanique- The Rotonde

16 November – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

17 November – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg - Pandora

18 November – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

20 November – London, UK @ Lafayette

21 November – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

22 November – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

