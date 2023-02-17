Last week, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Ella Isaacson released her latest single "RUDE." Today, she dropped the music video.



Directed by our Jordan Edwards, it features Isaacson and a few friends celebrating the power of their sexuality. The red sci-fi inspired visuals reflect the intensity of the track.



"This is a song that celebrates that powerful bewitching magic that a woman of any kind has when she walks in the world with that self aware confidence that is unshakeable come hell or high water," Isaacson says.



Joining her are dancer/choreographer Victoria Walls, musician Kirsten Collins, and model/artist Ellen Oliveira. Stylist and head makeup artist Jonatas Jacque outfitted the group in coordinated black and red looks. The result is a sexy and glamorous vibe that recalls '90s R&B videos and high fashion ads. For Isaacson, it was all about portraying strength.



"In my previous music I talked about a break up that really broke me down, and I had to find a way to find that self love again and a way to build myself up from my lowest point and form a whole new me," she says. "I learned that magnetism, empowerment and sex appeal really comes from within because I saw it in all these amazing women around me."



The track was produced with Allie Crystal (“SNAP” by Rosa Linn) and Mads Rosioru (Imagine Dragons, David Guetta), and features David Vesloki on guitar. Watch the music video below and follow Isaacson on Instagram and TikTok.

Ella Isaacson - RUDE (Official Music Video)