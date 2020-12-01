Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

Page, known for his roles in films like Juno, Whip It, and Inception, announced his coming out in a social media post today. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile," the actor continued. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence...In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women."



He continued: "To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer...To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page came out as gay in 2014, marrying dancer and choreographer Emma Portner in 2018. His post was met with support from Netflix, GLAAD, and fellow celebrities including blink-182's Mark Hoppus.









Currently, Page stars in Netflix's superhero dramedy The Umbrella Academy, which was recently renewed for a third season. Thankfully, it looks like his role in the show will carry on as usual.



