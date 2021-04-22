Eric Andre Says He Was Racially Profiled at Atlanta Airport
"They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a "random" search and asked [if] they could search me for drugs," the comedian wrote on Twitter.
Eric Andre said that he was racially profiled at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
The comedian and Bad Trip star detailed his experience on Twitter Wednesday morning, adding that he was looking to file a complaint. "I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport," Andre wrote in a tweet directed at the Atlanta Police Department.
"They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a 'random' search and asked [if] they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful."
Andre said that he was eventually let go and was able to board his plane, although he claimed that he was the only nonwhite person in line at the time of his search. Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded: "Sorry to hear about your experience. It's my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport. We are working to confirm."
Eventually, it was confirmed that the search was conducted by the Clayton County Police Department, who issued a statement saying that Andre had volunteered to the search. Andre denied that he volunteered for any search, saying his rights had been "violated."
"They're not creating a safer environment," Andre added. "Just using the War on Drugs as an excuse to harass and oppress POC."
See the Tweets detailing the encounter below.
@Atlanta_Police “I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the… https://t.co/M9oTlbCuiY— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619031258.0
At that moment, I was the only POC on line. @KeishaBottoms I know this isn’t the PD you want representing in your a… https://t.co/2CQoTs1mS0— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619032359.0
If anyone is at Atlanta airport gate T3 @delta let me know the officers names so I can file a complaint.— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619033864.0
Sorry to hear about your experience. It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agenc… https://t.co/YCJL7Ca2zH— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@Keisha Lance Bottoms)1619038000.0
So glad to hear Atlanta PD doesn’t operate like this, but who was the agency that interrogated me and why does ATL… https://t.co/UR6sCB6phi— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619041494.0
This is sad and full of misinformation @KeishaBottoms please help me. @ClaytonCountyPD violated my rights https://t.co/HSza58R7xQ— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619054522.0
I did NOT volunteer to a search and I did not volunteer to talk. You guys flashed your badge and detained me with n… https://t.co/sCmBUB5dCO— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619055152.0
Responding to @ericandre tweet this afternoon. https://t.co/seRJPszHFi— Atlanta Airport (@Atlanta Airport)1619051662.0
I really hope that the @ClaytonCountyPD stop their racial profiling tactics at @ATLairport. I wish they owned up to… https://t.co/Rm5WNp5GWH— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619101916.0
Does @Delta know that @ClaytonCountyPD is harassing their sky priority, Gold Medallion, and all their other loyal c… https://t.co/ahLd4J0mHV— Eric Andre (@Eric Andre)1619102184.0