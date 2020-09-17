European Panel Officially Rules that We Are All Banksy Now
Now that Banksy's "Flower Thrower" trademark has been revoked, anyone can profit off his work.
This week anonymous street artist Banksy officially lost the European trademark to his "Flower Thrower" mural.
The guerrilla graffiti artist had engaged in a prolonged legal battle with the small greeting card company Full Colour Black—which was selling products featuring the image of a Palestinian man throwing a bouquet of flowers. But now a panel at the European Union Intellectual Property Office has announced their decision to revoke the artist's trademark on the grounds that he could not definitively prove himself to be the mural's creator.
The trademark—which was established through Banksy's "handling service," Pest Control, back in 2014—is distinct from the traditional method for an artist to protect their work through copyright. For a copyright to be valid, the creator must be positively identified, which was not really an option for Banksy, the famously anonymous graffiti artist—who has made a name for himself out of being nameless.
Trademark, by contrast, is intended to help consumers identify genuine goods based on their branding. It's why Wal-Mart doesn't sell $5 Gucci knock-offs. Essentially, Banksy had attempted to avoid exposing his identity by operating as a brand rather than an individual. But in order to defend that trademark, there had to be a business using that branding. Enter Gross Domestic Product.
Last Fall, Banksy introduced his online store along with a physical store front in the Croydon area of South London. The store offered "solutions for wealth" including a "clutch" consisting of a brick with some leather straps attached for nearly $1000, a faux tiger-skin rug resembling the flayed, cavity-riddled corpse of Tony the Tiger, and—critically—prints of "flower thrower."
A view into the Gross Domestic Product Storefront in Croydon
If Banksy had been satisfied with allowing the store to function outwardly as a simple cash grab, the plan might have worked. Unfortunately, he wanted the world to know that he was too cool for anything like that.
Referring to the whole ordeal as "possibly the least poetic reason to ever make some art," Bansky explicitly acknowledged that his true motivation for launching Gross Domestic Product was to defend his trademark. A note posted at the Croydon storefront stated that "This shop has come about as a result of legal action. A greeting cards company are trying to sieze [sic] legal custody of the name Banksy from the artist, who has been advised the best way to prevent this is to sell his own range of branded merchandise."
Unfortunately for Banksy, trademark law explicitly states that a business must be operating in good faith—in genuine pursuit of profit—in order to retain a copyright. So it's not that surprising that the EUIPO came back with a decision stating that: "Banksy was trying to use the sign only to show that he had an intention of using the sign, but his own words and those of his legal representative, unfortunately undermined this effort."
What is somewhat surprising is that the panel's statement went further, indicating that Banksy's efforts to retain the rights to his work while concealing his identity were futile—that trademark is subject to the same problems as copyright, because he can never prove himself to be the true owner of his work.
Who is Banksy? www.youtube.com
As the panel put it, Banksy "cannot be identified as the unquestionable owner of such works as his identity is hidden ... Therefore, the filing of a trademark cannot be used to uphold these rights which may not exist, or at least may not exist for the person claiming to own them."
The panel also stated that, "Banksy has chosen to remain anonymous and, for the most part, to paint graffiti on other people's property without their permission, rather than to paint it on canvases or his own property," In other words, if you want to hide who you are in order to avoid the consequences of violating other people's property rights, you basically nullify your own property rights.
Considering how long it's been since anyone was really upset at their property getting the Banksy treatment—it's the "vandalism" equivalent of throwing a gold brick through someone's window—it's hard not to read some stuffy spite into the EUIPO's statement. They are the enforcers of the established order of society, and if Banksy wants to sit on the sidelines and criticize the established order, then they don't have to do him any favors.
What this means for the future is that any and all of Banksy's artwork—not just the "Flower Thrower"—may be subject to unregulated reproduction within the European Union. Essentially, unless Banksy decides to reveal his identity, anyone on Earth has as much claim to his creations as he does.
You could move to Paris tomorrow (if not for the fact that Americans are currently barred from the EU...), and open up a store selling nothing but Banksy-branded merchandise—from Hip-Hop Rat to Balloon Girl, to that kid catching ash on his tongue. You could even tell all your customers that you're Banksy, and there's seemingly nothing
Robin Gunningham Pest Control could do to stop you.
With his trademark officially cancelled, you have as much legal claim to Banksy's art and secret identity as anyone else. We are all Banksy now.
6 Strange Musical Video Games That Actually Rocked
Ah, the nostalgia...
Today's youth doesn't understand the joy that came with shredding on a plastic guitar.
As Guitar Hero became a global phenomenon, groups of friends spent countless after school hours trying to conquer complex offerings from Van Halen, Metallica, Buckethead, Slayer, and the Charlie Daniels Band. The next day, they'd regale their peers with their efforts, as one friend would chime in and say he knows a guy's cousin who allegedly scored 100% on DragonForce's elusive "Through the Fire and Flames" on "expert" difficulty.
Michael Jackson's Moonwalker<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4ec17d42433b32aa057463532e4103c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z3SpHXSpM98?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Loosely based on the odd 1988 film of the same name, The King of Pop rescued kidnapped children from the evil Dr. Big and kicked some syncopated musical ass along the way. (Alleged) <a href="https://www.popdust.com/finding-neverland-pulled-popdust-opinion-2634235057.html" target="_self"> irony aside</a>... The SEGA side-scrolling beat-em-up game was launched on computer and arcade consoles–and actually possessed a lot of charm.</p><p>The game was soaked in Jackson jams, and Bubbles the Chimpanzee even made multiple cameos throughout the game, aiding MJ by sometimes transforming him into a robot with higher health and laser eyes. The only downside of this game was that MJ didn't do any slick karate; alas, he relied instead on magical powers. </p>
Rock and Roll Racing<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20e34b12bf2ccb04d97aad487793f58b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HtUqEI12TFw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With a ludicrous premise that spawned a cult following, 1993's Rock and Roll Racing was one of the earliest efforts in competitive multiplayer games. The game pits four racers against each other, with each armed to the teeth. The racers get four laps around various courses, all while mega-hype rock tracks like "Born to Be Wild" play in the background. As strange as it was, the game was so successful that it spawned a sequel.</p>
Revolution X<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8b5e413830bdab21a9615a7b191cbb8b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FD6i979WKwM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The New Order regime and their vile leader, Helga, have kidnapped Aerosmith! Armed with nothing but a big gun, only you can save Steve Tyler and the gang from certain doom! The insane arcade shooter used Aerosmith more as a throwaway plot point than anything else, as the game's soundtrack merely recycled "Eat The Rich," "Sweet Emotion," "Toys in the Attic," and "Walk This Way," and the shoot-em-up style gameplay is mind-numbing yet entertaining. But if you saved the gang from certain doom, you could party with them at the end of the game, and that was something, I guess.</p>
PaRappa The Rapper<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20fc6eb0e3582cb40f281a49bf94734e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RMUX6b82Zbc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A game that should be cited as a huge inspiration for the music games that came after it, the odd Japanese PSone title had players break it down by pressing buttons in a certain, timely order. The songs were catchy, and almost anyone can pick it up and enjoy. The game is regularly cited as one of the best of all time; with surprisingly versatile game dynamics and a kooky cast of characters, PaRappa The Rapper is nothing but good vibes for the whole family.</p>
Def Jam Vendetta<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ecfe679bd2cf04e7a5132ade436e176"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qoSs8vMIBM8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While nostalgic gaming fans will undoubtedly cite <em>Dem Jam: Fight for N</em>Y as the superior entry in the series, <em>Def Jam Vendetta</em> was a historical moment for rap fans, as it was the first to feature cameos from legendary rap artists. Combining rap with pro wrestling, the fighting game received rave reviews and was praised for its detail. Its soundtrack was one of gaming's best, and with the ability to play as legendary rappers like Method Man, DMX, Joe Budden, and Scarface, it served as a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.</p>
DJ Hero<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d3e2662a9735c3a76bda3fb58110ac4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W1jOWYGZ9As?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The first major spinoff from <em>Guitar Hero</em>, <em>DJ Hero</em> was oddly not like the former at all. With a plastic turntable, players could become a scratch DJ and experiment with legendary songs from DJ Shadow, Grandmaster Flash, and even Daft Punk. But as good as the game was, it unfortunately didn't sell well due to a collective waning interest in music video games. DJ Hero served as a preview of where the genre could have gone had it not fizzled out. Today, with Hip-Hop and EDM popularity at an all-time high, DJ Hero inevitably feels like a tragic, missed opportunity.</p>
Mass Hysterectomies at Immigrant Detention Center? Here Are the Facts.
Whistleblower files official complaint on disturbing conditions at Georgia detention center.
A whistleblower who worked as a nurse at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Georgia has come forward with a claim that immigrants are facing serious medical neglect in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic—as well as an unusually high rate of hysterectomies.
The whistleblower is Dawn Wooten LPN. She has worked at the facility for three years as a licensed practical nurse, and has over 10 years of experience working as a nurse in prisons. She originally worked full time at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia but was demoted to an on-call position in mid-July after repeatedly complaining to staff leadership about the dangerous working conditions. Irwin is a private prison which houses immigrants detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is run by LaSalle Corrections, a private company that runs immigration detention facilities in Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana.