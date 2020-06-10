Arguably no band is more synonymous with the mid-2000s pop-punk boom than Fall Out Boy.

Having infiltrated mainstream radio with "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" in 2005, the Chicago heroes' early albums epitomized unrequited love and suburban angst with a poetic grace. But perhaps thanks to the emo genre's habit of whitewashing, many of even the most diehard Fall Out Boy fans have been uninformed about one of the group's preceding projects: an antiracist hardcore punk band called Racetraitor.