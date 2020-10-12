For two years, Louise Glück wrote nothing except a single sentence: "At the end of my suffering / there was a door."

Then, Glück wrote her poetry book "The Wild Iris" in mere weeks.

That story—of death that becomes rebirth, of unfathomable pain that generates a sense of the eternal—is one of the many defining themes of Glück's poems. Her poetry is exceptional because it explores the depths of human emotion and suffering in a way that most of us feel, but rarely see reflected back at us in its true forms. There are no walls in Glück's poetry, no holographs: you're seeing the darkness of pure truth.

Glück's poems offer catharsis but no clear answers. They do not propose that spirituality or even language will save us. Most of them seem to have surpassed the point where their narrators might have been saved; instead, they are picking through broken memories, looking at the world from far above. They are poems for a fractured time, and explorations of the way life continues on even after unfathomable suffering. They are also testaments to the natural world, and to our strange relationships with our bodies and the way they reflect and disobey the earth and sometimes detach from themselves.

This week, Glück's poems earned her the Nobel Prize for Literature. This is far from her first prize; she has been highly lettered throughout her lifetime, receiving the Pulitzer Prize in 1993. The former U.S. Poet Laureate, 77, has also taught at Yale and has been long admired by students of modern poetry.

According to the Swedish Academy, in Glück's poems, "The self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting illusions of the self." They also describe her as "engaged by the errancies and shifting conditions of life" and "also a poet of radical change and rebirth, where the leap forward is made from a deep sense of loss."

Barack Obama, who honored Glück with the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, said that her "probing poems capture the quiet drama of nature and the quiet emotions of everyday people." That so many people resonate with experiences like Glück's—with such quiet shame and deep, profound sadness—is moving to consider, if a bit startling to think about too hard.

Glück will release her next collection of poems, "Winter Recipes From the Collective," next year. "The hope is that if you live through it, there will be art on the other side," she said to The New York Times—"it" being the pandemic, but also possibly the general experience of life.

Read some of Glück's poems below.

1. All Hallows Even now this landscape is assembling. The hills darken. The oxen

sleep in their blue yoke,

the fields having been

picked clean, the sheaves

bound evenly and piled at the roadside

among cinquefoil, as the toothed moon rises:

This is the barrenness

of harvest or pestilence.

And the wife leaning out the window

with her hand extended, as in payment,

and the seeds

distinct, gold, calling

Come here

Come here, little one

And the soul creeps out of the tree.

2. Hyacinth 1 Is that an attitude for a flower, to stand

like a club at the walk; poor slain boy,

is that a way to show

gratitude to the gods? White

with colored hearts, the tall flowers

sway around you, all the other boys,

in the cold spring, as the violets open.



2

There were no flowers in antiquity

but boys' bodies, pale, perfectly imagined.

So the gods sank to human shape with longing.

In the field, in the willow grove,

Apollo sent the courtiers away.



3

And from the blood of the wound

a flower sprang, lilylike, more brilliant

than the purples of Tyre.

Then the god wept: his vital grief

flooded the earth.



4

Beauty dies: that is the source

of creation. Outside the ring of trees

the courtiers could hear

the dove's call transmit

its uniform, its inborn sorrow—

They stood listening, among the rustling willows.

Was this the god's lament?

They listened carefully. And for a short time

all sound was sad.



5

There is no other immortality:

in the cold spring, the purple violets open.

And yet, the heart is black,

there is its violence frankly exposed.

Or is it not the heart at the center

but some other word?

And now someone is bending over them,

meaning to gather them—



6

They could not wait

in exile forever.

Through the glittering grove

the courtiers ran

calling the name

of their companion

over the birds' noise,

over the willows' aimless sadness.

Well into the night they wept,

their clear tears

altering no earthly color.

3. The Wild Iris At the end of my suffering

there was a door.



Hear me out: that which you call death

I remember.



Overhead, noises, branches of the pine shifting.

Then nothing. The weak sun

flickered over the dry surface.



It is terrible to survive

as consciousness

buried in the dark earth.



Then it was over: that which you fear, being

a soul and unable

to speak, ending abruptly, the stiff earth

bending a little. And what I took to be

birds darting in low shrubs.



You who do not remember

passage from the other world

I tell you I could speak again: whatever

returns from oblivion returns

to find a voice:



from the center of my life came

a great fountain, deep blue

shadows on azure seawater.

4. The Myth of Innocence One summer she goes into the field as usual

stopping for a bit at the pool where she often

looks at herself, to see

if she detects any changes. She sees

the same person, the horrible mantle

of daughterliness still clinging to her.



The sun seems, in the water, very close.

That's my uncle spying again, she thinks—

everything in nature is in some way her relative.

I am never alone, she thinks,

turning the thought into a prayer.

Then death appears, like the answer to a prayer.



No one understands anymore

how beautiful he was. But Persephone remembers.

Also that he embraced her, right there,

with her uncle watching. She remembers

sunlight flashing on his bare arms.



This is the last moment she remembers clearly.

Then the dark god bore her away.



She also remembers, less clearly,

the chilling insight that from this moment

she couldn't live without him again.



The girl who disappears from the pool

will never return. A woman will return,

looking for the girl she was.



She stands by the pool saying, from time to time,

I was abducted, but it sounds

wrong to her, nothing like what she felt.

Then she says, I was not abducted.

Then she says, I offered myself, I wanted

to escape my body. Even, sometimes,

I willed this. But ignorance



cannot will knowledge. Ignorance

wills something imagined, which it believes exists.



All the different nouns—

she says them in rotation.

Death, husband, god, stranger.

Everything sounds so simple, so conventional.

I must have been, she thinks, a simple girl.



She can't remember herself as that person

but she keeps thinking the pool will remember

and explain to her the meaning of her prayer

so she can understand

whether it was answered or not.

5. Summer Remember the days of our first happiness,

how strong we were, how dazed by passion,

lying all day, then all night in the narrow bed,

sleeping there, eating there too: it was summer,

it seemed everything had ripened

at once. And so hot we lay completely uncovered.

Sometimes the wind rose; a willow brushed the window.



But we were lost in a way, didn't you feel that?

The bed was like a raft; I felt us drifting

far from our natures, toward a place where we'd discover nothing.

First the sun, then the moon, in fragments,

stone through the willow.

Things anyone could see.



Then the circles closed. Slowly the nights grew cool;

the pendant leaves of the willow

yellowed and fell. And in each of us began

a deep isolation, though we never spoke of this,

of the absence of regret.

We were artists again, my husband.

We could resume the journey.