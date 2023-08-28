When you’re working from home all day, it can be hard to find ways to move around. I feel like I’m cooped up in my bedroom, hunched over my laptop at all hours of the day. By the time 5 PM rolls around, my joints are stiff and I’m in a worse mood than I was when I woke up.

My favorite saying is that I want someone to “crack me like a glowstick” because my back is constantly throbbing. My posture has surely declined, and I can’t say I was doing much to fix it. Until a solution fell directly into my lap.

I found the FlexiSpot Adjustable Standing Desk , I knew I had to get it. I had heard of all the benefits of using a standing desk - your blood sugar returns to normal levels quicker after eating, you reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease and obesity, improved mood, no back pain.

But I didn’t really understand the miracle of a standing desk until I used FlexiSpot . It’s a customizable desk that has a motor inside to adjust to any height…so you can sit if you so wish. Pick your size, color of wood, color of legs, add wheels, add a drawer or two, whatever you want.









I can fit this in the smallest of bedrooms and it gives me space for a desk and some added storage. Ideal for any room in your house, you can even use it as an end table if you really wanted to.

It’s the perfect gift for the person you love in your life who works from home and is in peril from the sedentary lifestyle. Or, the FlexiSpot Standing Desk can be just for your pleasure.