Punk rock has always been about community. Whether it's bringing a young band on tour or offering them a place to stay, the older generation helps the next generation out.

As the guitar sound of the early 2000s thrives on top 40 radio, a group of musicians seeks to carry on that DIY, sleep-on-the-floor spirit. GARZI is one of those performers, the kind of frontperson who’s comfortable playing a sweaty basement show or a sold out theater.

Now signed to former letlive. lead singer Jason Aalan’s 333 Wreckords Crew, he’s pushing his sound forward while respecting the past. His latest single “MESS,” features an appearance by Sleeping With Siren’s Kellin Quinn, whom GARZI grew up idolizing.

All three musicians talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about GARZI’s music and why the scene has stayed strong.