The last time we talked to GAYLE, her megahit "abcdefu" was just entering the top 10.



Since then, she's carved out a place as one of pop music's most distinctive and versatile young stars. In addition to a GRAMMY nomination for "abcdefu," she's continued to pump out catchy singles like "ur just horny" and "everybody hates me." The singer-songwriter has also stayed busy with collaborations, including tracks with blackbear, Justus Bennetts, and "Fantasy" with Lauren Spencer Smith and Em Beihold.



Although her music is often guitar heavy, GAYLE considers herself a pop artist who writes through a rock lens. Her latest release "don't call me pretty" is a great example of this. It's heavy enough for alternative radio and accessible enough for top 40 rotation.



And yes, Taylor Swift is a fan. After meeting at an awards show, Swift asked GAYLE to open for her on several dates of the Eras Tour.



Watch Jordan Edwards talk to GAYLE about her career and what it's like to befriend one of the biggest artists in the world.

GAYLE | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





