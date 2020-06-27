Georgia Ku is finally ready to enter the spotlight.

The multi-platinum ghostwriter and vocalist had no problem at the start of her expansive career loitering behind the scenes. The UK-born singer, whose debut EP REAL was finally released today, has built a massive discography of anthemic pop songs over they years. Featured alongside NOTD & Felix Jaehn on their international smash hit "So Close," Ku more notably penned hits for some of pop's biggest acts, from Rita Ora and Fifth Harmony to Skrillex and Martin Garrix.



REAL



