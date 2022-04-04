Photos and Interview by Jordan Edwards

After months of building momentum through TikTok and energetic live shows, corook released her debut EP achoo! on Friday. It includes four fan favorites like "sims" and "bad friend" as well as three new tracks. The Sondheimian "snakes" will surely reach beyond the boundaries of social media.

Aside from the goofy lyrics and colorful wardrobe, corook is a serious musician. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, the Pittsburgh native produces her own music and plays multiple instruments, including banjo. The heartbreaking "idk god" shows that she's about more than just laughs.

We caught up with corook, born Corinne Savage, to talk about achoo! and her plans for the summer.

First, how was the tour with K.Flay?

Tour was great! I played my first shows as corook, got stuck on a mountain in the snow, and had my first merch line--all while getting to earn my stripes as a touring musician. Couldn’t have asked for a better first tour.

You just released your debut EP. How does it feel to send it out into the world?

Being a brand new artist, it’s pretty scary and vulnerable to release music because you’re not really standing on much. You don’t have thousands of people waiting for your shit to drop or people invested in the story you’re telling. You’re just trying to get people’s attention. But it always comes back to the art for me, and I’m really proud of this group of songs. I’m excited to see the community of people it attracts.

What was the hardest part about making it?

I produced most of these songs by myself which I’ve never done before. I think the hardest part was the mental hurdle of trusting myself enough to finish these songs at the caliber that I expected from myself. My perfectionism made it hard to strike a balance between taking care of myself and taking care of the songs.

You’re a serious musician, but you’re also a goofball. Is that hard to balance?

Making the songs is the easy part, but the way I visually represent myself is where it gets tough. Sometimes the flashy funny character moments grab people’s attention, but the serious introspective reflections on the creative process is what makes people invested. I will be continuing to explore what feels most corook in the upcoming releases.

How many instruments do you play? What’s your best one?

I mainly play guitar, bass, vocal cords, and piano. I can usually pluck something out of any string-based instrument like ukulele, banjo, or mandolin. I guess I’m most proficient singing and playing guitar cause I’ve been doing that the longest. But my drummer is giving me drum lessons, so we’ll see where that leads!

Can you really rip on the banjo? I hope the answer’s yes.

I can pluck a few tunes, but I wouldn’t be able to rip a solo on any of the instruments I play. I like the sound of so many instruments and I love being able to pick a lot of different things and make a whole band. Jack of all trades, master of none.

I love your song “snakes.” It’s hilarious and super catchy. Where did that one come from?

I was literally walking through a field of tall grass and was thinking about how there could be snakes. So I made up a tune to ward off the snakes. “I don’t fuck with snakes . . . no no no I don’t fuck with snakes.” Once I got back to my car, I was like that’s too catchy to just exist when I’m walking through fields of grass, so I made a voice memo to remember it and brought it to my next co-writing session.

I have to ask before you’re sick of this question. What’s the origin of the name corook?

corook was a nickname my girlfriend gave me. My name is Corinne Savage and she jokingly called me Corook Skoovage. It sounded like the name of my funny alter ego, kinda like how Andy Dwyer in Parks and Rec calls himself Burt Macklin.

What’s your summer looking like?

I have some shows opening for JP Saxe and I’m playing my first music festival, Bonnaroo! I’m sure I’ll be releasing more music in the coming months as well.

For more from corook, follow her on Instagram or TikTok.