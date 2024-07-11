Interview by Jordan Edwards



With a distinctive soulful voice and versatility as a songwriter, Emmy Meli could fit into any era. Her vocals have been compared to Amy Winehouse, and her production draws influences from different decades.



Beyond her voice, Meli's attitude and personality sets her apart from other pop singers. Her clever feminist lyrics recall Meghan Trainor, and her down-to-earth stage presence makes the audience feel like they're at a backyard barbeque. There's no manufactured character here.



Meli first gained attention with the viral 2021 single "I AM WOMAN," which has totaled more 260 million Spotify Streams. Since then, her career has taken off. She recently supported Alexander Stewart on his US tour. We caught up with her at the Echoplex before the Los Angeles show.

You recently released the EP Hello Stranger. How did making this compare with making previous music?

It was a more mature and patient process, and after the chaos of "I AM WOMAN," my music needed patience and a safe place to be released.



Which track was the most fun to record?

Definitely “Breakthrough.” Doing the gang vocals and claps with my friends and producers was so fun!



What inspired you to write “Aura?”

At the time, I felt as if I’d finally found myself, and that was when I felt my most beautiful! When I wasn’t trying to be something I was not and when I truly glowed from the inside. So, I wanted to write a song about it.

This EP has a lot of retro-inspired sounds. Have you always been into older music?

I have actually, I was raised on older music, and those artists taught me to sing and made me fall in love with music. I always wanted to bring that sound into my sound. It is the genre that truly brings people together.



The cover is really cool and kitschy, sort of Y2K. How did the set design and wardrobe come together?

I actually came up with the outfit and set design, and my day-to-day manager and best friend Madeleine and I made the outfit. I bedazzled the jeans and designed the top, she crotched it, and we both strung the beads. As far as set design, I drew out my vision and my photographer found someone to bring it to life!



Who are your favorite vocalists?

Nancy Wilson, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Brandy and Lauryn Hill!



Do you have a specific routine to get ready for a recording session?

Not exactly, but I do like to start the day in a relaxing and mindful way. I am someone who has to stay active, so I’ll probably work out in the morning, make some coffee, and read or write.



Do you have a favorite venue where you’ve performed?

So far it is Theatre Beanfield in Montreal!



Your cat is becoming somewhat of a celebrity. What’s she like when the cameras aren’t around?

She’s the sweetest and most playful innocent girl. She follows me around the house and only ever wants scratches and to play. She’s also very sassy and smart; she has such a personality.

