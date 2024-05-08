New York is home to an abundance of A-listers and socialites, the Met Gala, a rich sports history, and a strong hand in the music industry. In terms of music hotspots, the Big Apple reigns as the East Coast capital for major record labels, festivals, and stunning venues.

The summer brings live performances to an already thriving music scene…my personal favorite is The Governor’s Ball . Also known as Gov Ball, it takes place in Corona Park in Flushing, Queens and is a must-attend for music lovers everywhere.

From Sea.Hear.Now to Coachella , I love a good festival. I constantly rave about the benefits of spending your money on a festival over a concert. In Girl Math terms, it’s the most fiscally responsible choice: you get to see 100 concerts for the price of one.

Each year at Gov Ball, the biggest artists in the world spanning multiple genres gather for memorable performances. From June 7-9, 2024, tens of thousands of fans will flock to Corona Park to hear the likes of Post Malone, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Peso Pluma, and more.

What makes Gov Ball unique is their commitment to the fan experience. It’s not just a haphazardly thrown festival with lackluster stage production, lack of water and bathrooms, and barely edible food. No, Gov Ball has been a renowned local gem for over a decade.

For years, my friends have told tall tales of their past lives at Gov Ball…it’s something everyone who’s anyone in the Tri-State Area has attended at least once in their lives. It’s our East Coast Coachella.

This year, I’m super excited to be attending Gov Ball and giving you all the inside information you need. It’s one of the hottest festivals this summer, you won’t want to miss out.

We’re officially one month away, so here’s what you need to know so far.

Gov Ball 2024 Lineup

Gov Ball lineup Gov Ball 2024

Ultimately, what gets everyone excited about a festival is the lineup. GovBall rarely misses with their performers, and this year has a great mix of different genres and names in the industry.



GovBall 2024’s headliners feature: Post Malone and Rauw Alexander, The Killers and 21 Savage, and SZA and Peso Pluma. Other performances include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Renee Rapp, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Sexxy Redd, and more.

With such a diverse lineup , there’s a chance to see artists you know and love…and perhaps be introduced to your next favorite singer. Live performances show you an artist’s true colors - especially in a lineup like GovBall.

Gov Ball Food and Drinks

Gov Ball food and bev list 2024 Gov Ball

What may be equally as important as the music is the food . I’ve been to countless festivals where I’d almost rather starve than eat their cuisine. Yes, the $18 pulled pork sandwich may look good on the outside, but on the inside it’s somehow flavorless.

Luckily, GovBall highlights local favorites and a variety of cuisines that people actually rave about. Their food vendors include top-rated NYC essential establishments such as Magnolia Bakery, Van Leeuwan, Mao’s Bao, and Gotham Burger.

This is the one time in my life I’m looking forward to trying the food at a festival…and that’s because GovBall takes the time to highlight New York City’s diverse culture. They’re well aware that not everyone gets a chance to see the city that never sleeps…so they bring it to you.

Plus, with featured beverages like Aperol Spritz, Dunkin Donuts, Espolon Tequila, Jack Daniel’s, and more, you’re guaranteed a good time.

Getting Tickets To Gov Ball

Here’s where Gov Ball impresses me the most: the options for attending the festival are endless. Sure, there’s your classic 3-day pass or you can choose to attend an individual day if there’s a specific artist you want to see. But what stands out are the other opportunities to upgrade your experience.

The GA+ option allows access to private, air-conditioned bathrooms in the GA+ Lounge. You’ll also have a private bar, which genuinely saves a ton of time. There’s nothing worse than waiting in a line when your favorite artist is about to perform.

If you want an elite experience, the VIP pass is for you. With luxury lounges throughout the festival, a sectioned area for a more private concert experience at the front of the stage, access to the express lane at merch stands, and all the amenities of GA+.

Although pricey, VIP tickets eliminate all the festival hiccups attendees can face. Bathroom and merch lines can be taxing everywhere, and in the summer heat you don’t want to spend a lot of time waiting around.

But that’s not all! If you’re dying to see an artist and want the insider experience…there’s a one-day Ultimate pass, which offers up backstage access to Artist Village, $100 credit to use towards merch, golf cart transportation between stages, and access to a shared all-inclusive Guest Cabana.

Popdust’s Gov Ball Must-Sees

Let’s be frank, we’re all at the festival for one thing and that’s the music. I’m super excited to catch a few of my tried and true artists like The Killers, Post Malone, and Renee Rapp…however, this will be my first time seeing a bunch of my favorite artists live.

Here’s who you absolutely need to see when you go to GovBall 2024:

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has not stopped performing. From her own emails i can’t send tour to opening for Taylor Swift on The Era’s Tour to Coachella to GovBall. It won’t be long before she’s on the main stage for these festivals, so catch her while you can.

Chappell Roan





Chappell Roan Ryan Clemens

Another force in the music industry is bubblegum pop princess, Chappell Roan. Roan went viral for her iconic Coachella performance - you won’t want to miss her fervent fanbase and electric live shows.

Goth Babe

Goth Babe Insomniac

Goth Babe’s music is made for the summer. If you want a relaxing, transcendental experience then see Goth Babe.

Post Malone

Post Malone Meg Young

A superstar artists in the industry (and he’s making a run at the country scene), Post Malone is a mega-talented performer. I caught him a few years back at Firefly Music Festival and can’t wait to see him again.

Renee Rapp

Renee Rapp

Renee Rapp seamlessly floats between actor and singer without missing a beat. After seeing her live a few months ago, I instantly became a fan of her music. She’s an enigma who keeps growing.