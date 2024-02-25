Look, concerts are great. I would love to see my entire Spotify Wrapped lineup live. And I’ve spent thousands of dollars on Harry Styles alone — judge me if you want, I don’t plan on stopping. But my wallet isn’t as enthusiastic.

That’s where the beloved music festival comes in. It’s the best opportunity to see a bunch of artists in the span of a few days. You either love them or you’re not built for them…and I fall somewhere in between.





A music festival is the equivalent of an appetizer sampler; you get to see some artists you normally wouldn’t spend money on, and you also get some of your classic favorite artists all on the same lineup. For example, I went to Firefly Music Festival to see Billie Eilish …and left loving The Killers .

Now that the weather is getting warmer and we are increasingly more open to the idea of leaving our homes, festival season is quickly approaching. Coachella , one of the world’s most famous (and potentially overrated) festivals, occurs every year in April and kicks off a slew of fun music festivals to attend.

The only issue is: how do you choose the best music festival for you? With over 50 festivals listed already this Spring and Summer 2024, it can be hard to choose. I like to check out the lineups and see which festivals have the most new artists for me to discover. Then, I take a look at where they're happening and make my decision from there.

I’ve rounded up a few festivals happening in the US in 2024 that are both newsworthy and will get you to see the most relevant artists in the industry. Enjoy the food, the shopping, the arts, and the acts!

M3F Fest Where? Phoenix, Arizona When? March 1-2, 2024 Who? Dominic Fike, Duke Dumont, Hippo Campus, Gorgon City, SG Lewis, Dayglow, DRAMA, and more. What? A music festival thrown by non-profit, The M3F Fund , where 100% of proceeds go to charities like Habitat for Humanity, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Arizona Helping Hands, and more. It’s a great way to give back while having fun with your friends and family, and their lineup is always good.

Coachella Where? Indio, California When? April 12-14 + 19-21, 2024 Who? Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, No Doubt, J Balvin, and more. What? The festival where spotting an influencer or two will be the highlight of your trip. You probably won’t make out with Timothee Chalamet, but you definitely will eat some overpriced food. However, you have to go to Coachella once in your life. This year marks the reunion of No Doubt — and perfect timing, since TikTok has revived their music for Gen Z.

Shaky Knees Music Festival Where? Atlanta, Georgia When? May 3-5, 2024 Who? Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, Girl in Red, and more. What? A great mix of indie and rock acts spread throughout the weekend. I would travel far and wide to see Noah Kahan ahead of his summer arena tour, and this is a great excuse to do so.

Hangout Music Festival Where? Gulf Shore, Alabama When? May 17-19, 2024 Who? Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Renee Rapp, Dominic Fike, Dom Dolla, and more. What? One of the most diverse music festivals in terms of genre…Hangout Music Festival has everything- from popular EDM acts to country to pop. It’s also one of the few tour dates Lana Del Rey has right now, so go see her while you can.

Governor's Ball Music Festival Where? Randall’s Island, New York City When? June 9-11, 2024 Who? Post Malone, The Killers, 21 Savage, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Peso Pluma, Sexxy Red, Renee Rapp, Labrinth, Goth Babe, and more. What? Located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Gov Ball is an iconic festival to start the summer. This year’s lineup is worth your time with festival favorites like The Killers and Post Malone, and exciting additions like Goth Babe and Sabrina Carpenter.