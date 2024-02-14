If you are tired of scrolling through Instagram story after Instagram story of happy couples and pictures of candlelit dinners and roses...same. Valentine's Day, the day celebrating couples and relationships, can just feel like another reason to rub it in your face that you're single. And while you may be hate-scrolling through socials today, I beg you to log out of Instagram and into Spotify.

We're not alone here. According to Spotify statistics in 2023, Spotify listeners created over 200,000 "break-up" playlists—which they streamed the most on Valentine’s Day 2023. Their breakup-centered playlists like Anti-Valentines Day, Sad hour, Sad Bops, Text Me Back , Scorned, crying on the dancefloor, and villain mode will be streamed countless times.

My favorite breakup playlists are ones you can cry and scream to, but you leave feeling better after the songs are done. That's why I've curated a complete playlist filled with songs that I tirelessly listen to (even when I'm not feeling heartbroken). Breakup anthems can be therapeutic confidence boosters, great to uplift you at any moment.

So, if you don't have date plans tonight or just want to hear some great breakup bangers...let's get listening!

"You're So Vain" - Carly Simon



Carly Simon was the blueprint for Taylor Swift in terms of writing insanely witty breakup songs. Hailed as one of the most iconic songs for singles of all time, you've heard Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey duet this in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It's a song about many men in Simon's life who have hurt her, but she taunts them with "you're so vain, you probably think this song is about you," So turn the volume up and scream along with Carly about the narcissists in your life. It's a timeless classic to start the best breakup playlist of all time.

"Karma" - Mod Sun

"I hope you choke on every lie you said to me/ I hope you move out of this city suddenly," starts Mod Sun's iconic breakup anthem. Written about none other than influencer Tana Mongeau, this upbeat, angry rock song summarizes that anger you feel towards an ex who did you dirty. Unfortunately, I've spent too many hours screaming this song at the top of my lungs in my car. It'll get you up and moving, and I guarantee it's a future staple on your playlist.

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish



Can't have a breakup playlist with Billie's ultimate breakup song. Billie and her brother Finneas are masters at creating and producing music (from their own homes), going even so far to have Billie screaming as the background vocals of the song. With lyrics like "I don't talk shit about you on the internet" and "You ruined everything good/ Always said you were misunderstood", you can't deny it's the perfect song to let your emotions out. Almost two songs at once, "Happier Than Ever" starts slow and vintage. Billie's voice flirts softly around the story of her breakup before delving into sheer anger. It's perfect every time.

"Be Careful" - Cardi B



Despite her rocky relationship with Offset (I think they're together right now, but who knows?), Cardi B actually makes a scathing rap dissing him after he cheated. It's just burn after burn, bar after bar. So, if you want to hear Cardi really go off, listen to "Be Careful."

"FU (feat. French Montana)" - Miley Cyrus



There are few artists who were as honest in their delivery and songwriting as Miley Cyrus during her Bangerz era. Which brings me to the next song on this playlist, "FU." Yes, Miley Cyrus is angry, she's actually fuming, basically telling everyone to F off. If you want to just be mad at your ex, and don't want to think about love or Valentine's Day in any capacity- here's your song. It's a therapeutic scream session you didn't know you needed.

"Josslyn" - Olivia O'Brien



A song about being completely finished with a person you were dating because they've betrayed you, "Josslyn" has been one of my favorites forever. It's brutally honest, it's about none other than Logan Paul, and it's repeat-worthy. Olivia O'Brien is one of the most relatable songwriters, and her hit song "Josslyn" is a certified breakup banger. Detailing a situationship where the other person sleeps with another girl, O'Brien goes off. It's the perfect song to dance to with your friends during Galentine's.

"Hurts Like Hell (feat. Offset)" - Madison Beer



An unlikely collaboration in Madison Beer and Offset actually works really well. "Hurts Like Hell" is my favorite song to play when getting ready for a night out. It's punchy, with Madison taking us through a breakup where she wishes nothing but the worst for them. A good song to feel empowered by being single, Madison Beer wants you to think of her and it hurt like hell. It's a song laying out what you'd say to your ex if you had the chance...one that makes you realize all your self worth and that, maybe, it is their loss.