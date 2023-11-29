Every year around December, excitement grows for reasons other than the holiday season. Yes, we all come together to celebrate the release of our Spotify Wrapped- and what a glorious, joyous time it is for many. Plus, it's a great opportunity to expose which type of person you are: an Apple Music user or a Spotify user.

Spotify Wrapped can teach you a lot about yourself and others. It reveals the top artists, albums, and songs both globally and in the United States, as well as your own individualized playlist filled with your top songs of the year. Mine, unsurprisingly is Noah Kahan (and he occupies four of my five top songs).

It can remind you of songs you swore you only listened to once, and exposes you for the kind of listener you truly are. Somehow, One Direction was my top artist for years beyond their indefinite hiatus...some people never change!









At the Spotify Wrapped 2023 event yesterday, we got the chance to answer all of your questions for this year's Wrapped! Let's dive in.

When Can I See My Spotify Wrapped 2023?



In one of the greatest rivalries of all time, Apple Music released their Wrapped dupe called Replay a day earlier than Spotify...but today, November 29, is when your 2023 Spotify Wrapped graces the app.









What's New To Spotify Wrapped This Year?



This year's theme was "Wrapped, Or It Didn't Happen." In a world of AI, Spotify wanted to celebrate what's real: embracing the real moments you experience through music. They wanted to encapsulate the year we've had as listeners, so we can appreciate the different cultures and sounds that have been brought to us.

You'll see more moving parts during the campaign, with bolder colors, bigger digital productions across the world. But there's more to your Wrapped than just a special playlist based on your listening data. For the first time, you'll be able to view it on your computer as well.

One of the newest feature is Me, In 2023, where you're assigned one of twelve listening personalities to tell you a bit more about yourself. For example, I'm an Alchemist, which means I create more playlists and listen to them more than the average user. This, obviously, is not shocking as I curate a Weekend Playlist for this website.

There's also SoundTown, which matches you to a city where you'll likely meet people who have similar music taste to you. The excitement doesn't stop there, you'll be able to see which month you listened to your Top 5 Artists the most and use the Blend feature to see how you and your friends match up.

Who Were The Top Artists and Albums In 2023?

Global:



Artists:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma







Songs:



"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus "Kill Bill" by SZA "As It Was" by Harry Styles "Seven" by Jungkook and Latto "Ella Baila Sola" by Peso Pluma





United States:

Artists:

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weekend Bad Bunny

Songs:



"Last Night" by Morgan Wallen "Kill Bill" by SZA "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus "Eslabon Armado" by Peso Pluma "Boys A Liar Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

What Were The Top Albums Of 2023?



Globally:

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny (4.5 billion streams) Midnights by Taylor Swift

S.O.S. by SZA

Starboy by The Weeknd

Mañana Sera Bonito by Karol G



U.S.:



One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen S.O.S. by SZA

Midnights by Taylor Swift

Heroes and Villains by Metro Boomin

Dangerous by Morgan Wallen



