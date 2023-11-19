It's a week before Thanksgiving, which means we have been thrust into the holiday season whether we were ready or not. While you're gearing up to see your family and friends for your obligatory annual catch-up conversations, we need new music now more than ever. Because there are travels to be completed, and soothing is needed.

And as I previously mentioned, it's holiday season- which means many artists will be releasing holiday tracks to get you in the spirit. Compiling songs from Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, the countless press releases flooding my email, and doing my own investigations, we have yet another week's worth of new music ready!

That's right, I've got a fresh playlist of songs you didn't know you needed in your life. Whether you have Friendsgivings to attend, clubs to dance in, or are just staying in on this lovely November Friday, there's always a good time to find new tunes.

We've got no time to spare, so let's get listening!





Lauren Spencer Smith- "Santa Baby"

Lauren Spencer Smith is one of the most exciting rising stars in pop music right now. She can spin any track into gold, whether it be a ballad, or a rock-inspired pop dance tune. Now, she's here with a taste of the holidays for us with a rendition of "Santa Baby"- her clear, concise vocals are flawless, haunting, and flirty. She's fully in holiday season...releasing a cover of "Hallelujah" earlier this month and releasing "Broke Christmas" alongside her "Santa Baby" cover. It begs the question: is there anything she can't do?

Sabrina Carpenter- fruitcake

Another woman in the music industry having a massive year is Sabrina Carpenter, who went viral on TikTok for her "Nonsense" outros on tour, both her own and opening for Taylor Swift. Coming off her fifth studio album with emails i can't send in 2022, Carpenter is establishing herself as the "next big popstar." She's here with her holiday EP, fruitcake, with six festive songs that are uniquely Carpenter. You can get tired of the same old holiday cheer songs over and over, but Sabrina Carpenter's fruitcake proves there's still ground to be broken in the holiday song category.

Jimmy Fallon, Meghan Trainor- "Wrap Me Up"

Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor team up for a light-hearted track during the gifting season. Begging for you to "wrap me up" because she's the "whole damn package", you get the classic Meghan Trainor sound and vibe. Plus, any track adding Jimmy Fallon is guaranteed to be instantaneously exciting. What I love about Meghan Trainor's music is that it truly is all about having fun and feeling your best. It's an infectious, often viral method that gets everyone dancing whether they wanted to or not. "Wrap Me Up" is no exception , which is no surprise.

Chloe Stroll, "Homesick"

Chloe Stroll is one of Popdust's favorites for a good reason: she has an honest approach to making quality music that is both relatable and easy to listen to. Her new single, "Homesick", is proof that she is willing to work hard to create these borderline perfect tracks and shows her growth as a new artist in the industry. She sings about yearning for someone's love, being homesick for them. It's a pop sound with synths and, of course, a hint of piano. It exhibits her vocal range and you can hear the emotion through each chorus as she launches in. If you need an introduction to Chloe Stroll, this is the song for you.

Elle Darlington- "christmas is you"

Elle Darlington has a soulful, ethereal tone that is reminiscent of pop divas we know and love. You wonder if there is a note she can't hit as she effortlessly glides through "christmas is you". She delivers a dreamy bedroom pop Christmas song that makes you want to go out in the snow and romanticize your holiday season. Darlington says, “Christmas has always been my favorite time of year. This songreflects the thing I love most about Christmas - being with my family and friends. So many of my idols including Mariah & Ariana have been the soundtrack to my favorite festive memories; so it’s super exciting that ‘christmas is you’ could play a part in making those memories for other people.”