On Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 Iconic Trans Men From History
While we memorialize victims of transphobia, we should take the time to remember the historic contributions of trans men.
November 20th is known as Transgender Day of Remembrance.
First marked in 1999, it's now part of Transgender Awareness Week, and an occasion to memorialize victims of transphobic violence who have died in the course of the year. Trans women of color in particular have long been disproportionately targeted by violent transphobes.
It's important to acknowledge that fact, and to honor the memory of women like Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau — who died in a likely homicide in June, days after reporting that she had been sexually assaulted. And she is far from alone.
2020 has been a particularly bad year for transphobic hate crimes in the US, and it's important that we remember the names of those we've lost. But there is another group of trans people that our culture tends to forget: trans men.
It's #TransAwarenessWeek, a time to raise visibility about trans lives––our joys, our struggles, our wins, & the wo… https://t.co/Hl5EL4SvsL— Jackson Bird (@Jackson Bird)1605794581.0
This is not to say that trans men are immune from transphobia — not by any means. In March, for example, Yampi Méndez Arocho of Puerto Rico was assaulted and shot to deathwas assaulted and shot to death, after which police and media reporting on the incident referred to him by his deadname and by female pronouns. But there are reasons why bigots more often target trans women.
Trans women represent what transphobes find fearful about trans identities. For cis men in particular, trans women are often mythologized as sexual predators or "traps" who could somehow unearth latent homosexual tendencies in otherwise straight men.
As confused as that narrative is — on multiple levels — it informs much of the discourse in our culture, which is how we end up having so many conversations about trans women as "men in dresses" going into women's bathrooms. It's how we end up with actual men — trans men with beards and camo hats — being forced to use women's bathrooms by regressive state law.
@PatMcCroryNC It's now the law for me to share a restroom with your wife. #HB2 #trans #NorthCarolina #shameonNC https://t.co/4b4OdmfmeN— James Parker Sheffield (@James Parker Sheffield)1458790647.0
In a patriarchal society, rejecting an imposed male identity is seen as more transgressive than rejecting an imposed female identity. Consider the mild connotations of the term "tomboy" as compared to the way boys are derided for behavior perceived as "sissy."
But that added level transgression is a double-edged sword, because while trans women are more often the target of hateful words and violence, they are also the group whose struggles are more often recognized and acknowledged by potential allies. Meanwhile, trans men and non-binary people are often just erased from the conversation.
With that in mind, let's take the occasion of Transgender Day of Remembrance to memorialize some of the iconic trans men of history.
Billy Tipton
Jazz musician Billy Tipton was a talented pianist and saxophone player who led the Billy Tipton Trio and was active in the jazz world for more than 40 years. In an era when hormone therapy and gender confirmation surgery were almost non-existent, Tipton bound his breasts and told the women he was romantically involved with that he had been injured in a car accident to avoid questions about his anatomy.
Though never legally married, Tipton and his long-time partner Kitty Tipton (née Kelly) adopted three children. Only after his death did his family learn that Tipton was transgender.
Amelio Robles Avila
Amelio Robles Ávila was a soldier who rose to colonel during the Mexican revolution. An accomplished military leader, Ávila was awarded the Mexican Legion of Honor and the Revolutionary Merit Award for his service. From the age of 24 until his death at 95, he lived as a man, and would reportedly threaten anyone who addressed him as female with a pistol.
Karl M. Baer
In 1906, Karl M. Baer became one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery, and was also among the first people to have their gender identity legally affirmed. Working with sex researcher Magnus Hirschfeld, Baer used the pseudonym N.O. Body to share his experience in the semi-fictional book Memoirs of a Man's Maiden Years.
Later, Hirschfeld's research on gender would be destroyed as Fascism came to power in Germany.
Alan L. Hart
In 1917, Alan Lucille Hart became one of the first trans men in the United States to undergo a hysterectomy for the purposes of gender confirmation. He went on to be an acclaimed physician who pioneered the use of X-Rays to screen for tuberculosis — a practice that would save thousands of lives.
Charley Parkhurst
Known to his friends as "One-Eyed Charlie," Charley Parkhurst was a stagecoach driver in California during the gold rush of the 1840s and '50s. Known as one of the most adept members of his profession. Parkhurst ran away from his New England home at a young age to live as a man, working with horses and eventually making his way to the west coast.
He reportedly lost the use of one eye after being kicked by a horse, but continued to work unabated. After his death in 1879 his friends were shocked to learn of his anatomy, and Charley Parkhurst was incorrectly given assigned the label of "the first woman to vote in the U.S." — though it is possible that he was the first trans man to do so, in November of 1868.
Of course there are countless other trans men whose contributions to history are worth noting — including Reed Erickson, philanthropist and founder of the Erickson Educational Foundation, who is pictured above.
Even leaving aside contemporary trans activists like Jackson Bird or Kylar Broadus, there are far too many to include in one article, but it's worth remembering these five.
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
Slept On: Unappreciated New Releases From RAYE, Lil Eazzyy & More
All the releases you missed and need to check out.
Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has finally arrived.
Since she announced the album a few weeks ago, the music world has held its breath in anticipation. As a result, a lot of great music has gone unnoticed. While SAINt JHN and Meg will undoubtedly tear up the charts this week, here are other great releases from lesser-known artists that deserve just as much attention.
POP: Euphoric Sad Songs by RAYE<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="69fddfde931e40ec0eb8896f97d744fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nPLN5HXsq04?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The captivating British singer/songwriter has possesses an uncanny ear for melody. She was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of...award for 2017 and earned third place; and over the last year has been featured alongside an eclectic mix of artists. She glided alongside alt artist Odsuni with breezy confidence on 2019's hit "Tipsy" and went on to dabble in deep house, pop and even synth-rock. On her fifth EP, <em>Euphoric Sad Songs</em>, she reigns it all in for a collection of bright and multifaceted pop tracks.</p>
RAP: Underrated by Lil Eazzyy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="758ef745539db00903e9b718964ea619"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8mcoHe9qDHE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At just 18, Lil Eazzyy has quickly carved out a space for himself among the crowded Chicago drill scene. A raw story teller, Lil Eazzyy's moniker started to generate buzz with songs like "Onna Come Up," a springy two-minute freestyle that was surprisingly littered with detailed street anecdotes and unique bravado. "Blue tips in the 40, it fuck up his mental, we put him on TV, like he Jimmy Kimmel, My n***** some refs, we'll attack like a whistle." For such a young emcee, the track had a surprising amount of personality and now has been streamed over 22 million times.</p><p>The emcee officially announces his arrival with <em>Underrated</em>, a streamlined collection of detailed street narratives that move with buoyancy. The project delves deeper into Eazzyy's untapped talent as a storyteller. On "Feeling Different," Eazzyy speaks candidly on the riff's in his community caused by fame and the paranoia that notoriety brings. On "For33," Eazzyy sings mournfully for the friends he's lost over a soulful guitar, showcasing the young emcee as a versatile and severely "underrated" talent.</p>
R&B: The Night Before The Morning After by 11:11<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb1b86c543c7eb2adef2f9d89326a30f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_bXEO_B2sBY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Toronto crooner 11:11 has been making steady waves in his city since 2016 with his smooth contemporary R&B. His double EP, <em>The Night Before The Morning After, </em>released last week, is a refined collection of lustful bedroom bops. Exploring both a promiscuous late-night escapade in the city and a flirtatious morning after, 11:11's silky R&B will scratch the itch for those looking to soundtrack a late-night drive.</p>
R&B: "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1382f8ac7a6570b6adf390b8e2a896df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZeP--wHHiy8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is sick of all the moping and whining of 2020. On "Pick Up Your Feelings," Sullivan brings a massive amount of swagger as she warbles and rolls her eyes at insecure men. A respected R&B icon, her latest single is as wavy as any of today's contemporary R&B while still maintaining an old school flair.</p>
METAL: "Brick Wall" by A Day To Remember<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5080f2a1792690da0fdbd9af9996c496"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xnOvmReZQNI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amalgamative pop-punk metalcore outfit A Day To Remember have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music. Their sixth album, <em>Bad Vibrations</em>, was their heaviest release ever and received critical acclaim across the board. While the band's latest singles off their upcoming seventh record, <em>You're Welcome,</em> have leaned more into commercial pop-rock, they returned today with "Brick Wall," a satisfyingly grungy record that steps away from the clean sound of the last three records. </p>
METAL: "The Purge" by Within Temptation<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34d705bc0261419ab013a453c24ab9cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2HSprjvygY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Gothic metal icons Within Temptation are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, and from the sound of their latest single, "The Purge," it's shaping up to be another impressive balance of EDM and metal as showcased by 2019's <em>Resist.</em> "The Purge" is a harrowing, almost angelic track, as the band's metal and electronic fusion is uplifted even further by a haunting orchestral score. Known as the band that defies genres, Within Temptation still remains at the top of their game.</p>
Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Are Canceled: But Did They Do Anything Wrong?
Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are receiving backlash for their behavior in a recent YouTube video.
TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have been "cancelled" online amidst accusations of entitled behavior.
16-year-old Charli D'Amelio has the most followers of any user on TikTok, 99.5 million, before this recent scandal lost her one million followers, and her 19-year-old older sister isn't far behind with 43.8 million followers of her own.
The teenage sisters began to garner criticism after the release of a new YouTube video on their family channel, which they share with their dad Marc and mom Heidi, called "Our Mystery Guest | Dinner With The D'Amelios."
Interview: Cautious Clay Is Learning How to Embrace Discomfort
The singer sat down with Popdust to talk about his upcoming debut album
It's easy to connect with Cautious Clay's music.
Texturized and diaphanous, it can snap with precision alongside quippy surf-rock guitars ("Cheesin") or float effortlessly above reverberating R&B instrumentals ("Sidewinder").
It's clear from the first few moments talking with him that 27-year-old Josh Karpeh is completely unaware of how talented he is. Just three years ago, Karpeh worked in real estate and loosely balanced his creative pursuits with his day job. But as of 2020, he's been praised by The New Yorker, credited and sampled by Taylor Swift, contributed music to the Insecure soundtrack, and maintained a steady creative relationship with John Mayer, all while he averages around two-million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Even with these accolades, Karpeh won't go as far as to say that he's made it. "I'm hopeful," he told me.