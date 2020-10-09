Indie Roundup: Five Albums to Stream This Week
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Touché Amoré, Lament
Touché Amoré are well aware that it's hard to focus on the positives right now, but the Los Angeles post-hardcore group are still have their sights set for the light at the end of the tunnel. While Touché Amoré's acclaimed 2016 album, Stage Four, served as a tribute to frontman Jeremy Bolm's late mother, Lament serves as a reflection on personal growth, which Bolm delineates in evidence as mundane as his personal preferences ("I found the patience for jazz") or as broad as his relationships: "On the anniversaries of the worst kind of days / My phone was mostly silent, one excuse was 'giving space,'" Bolm howls on "A Forecast." Lament isn't blatantly optimistic, instead acting as Touché Amoré's realistic approach to hope.
For fans of: Title Fight, Pup, and Tigers Jaw.
Lupin, Lupin
Following half a decade of frequent releases and relentless touring as the primary vocalist of indie pop stalwarts Hippo Campus, Jake Luppen has emerged with a solo project that provides deeper insight into his artistic psyche. Under the moniker Lupin, the album expands on the experimentation Hippo Campus explored on their last full-length, Bambi, though the kaleidoscopic melodies of Lupin are veiled in a glossy sheen indebted to '80s new wave. Embellished with funk and left-field electronica, Lupin is a passion project in the truest sense of the phrase, driven by nothing but Luppen's own intuition and newfound confidence.
For fans of: Duncan Fellows, Porches, and Dayglow.
Dead Famous People, Harry
Kiwi indie pop outfit Dead Famous People first emerged back in the 1980s, playing a role in a highly influential New Zealand punk subculture known as "Dunedin Sound." However, despite demonstrating promise early on in their career, Dead Famous People never released a proper album—until today. The band was approached by the U.K. label Fire Records to finally record their first full-length release; Harry, taking its name from Savage's child, marks the band's return after nearly three decades. Equipped with soaring melodies, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, and the trademark jangle of Dunedin Sound, Dead Famous People are playing a unique role in helping to keep the '80s underground alive.
For fans of: The Bats, the Clean, and Look Blue Go Purple.
Slow Pulp, Moveys
Though most of the members of Chicago's Slow Pulp have been playing together since their childhood growing up in Wisconsin, the group has only just now put out their debut album. Moveys is a refreshing blend of swirling shoegaze and rootsy folk, complete with the featherlight vocals of singer Emily Massey. Moveys is a poignant reflection on personal upheaval and learning to adapt when the world seems to be crumbling; Massey wrote much of the album's material after an excruciating bout of both Lyme disease and Mono, and Slow Pulp had to finish the album in quarantine. Dreamy and meditative, Moveys is a fitting backdrop to navigating a new normal.
For fans of: Alex G, Hovvdy, and beabadoobee.
Future Islands, As Long as You Are
It's been almost seven years since Future Islands made their network television debut with a soulful performance that swept the indie rockers into a coveted moment of Internet virality. Now on their third album, As Long As You Are, Future Islands are practicing the act of letting go. The 11-track LP is another collection of the band's heartfelt synthpop, discerned by the immediately-identifiable vocals of Samuel T. Herring. As Long as You Are celebrates coming to terms with self-doubt and burnout and learning to welcome new chapters with open arms.
For fans of: Wild Nothing, Destroyer, and Twin Shadow.
Mary Lattimore, Silver Ladders
As a trained harpist, Mary Lattimore is shaking the status quo of the role classical instruments play in today's music. The Los Angeles musician has worked alongside rock icons like Kurt Vile of The War on Drugs and Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth. Lattimore's latest release, Silver Ladders, exemplifies her striking proficiency as a soloist. The album was recorded with Neil Halstead of shoegaze icons Slowdive, whose gentle, humming guitar is heard at times in the background. Lattimore's complex plucking takes the lead, however, making Silver Ladders a stunning work of ambient music, perfect for drowning out the world's noise.
For fans of: Julia Holter, Julianna Barwick, and Grouper.
7 Reasons You Shouldn't Vote for Kanye West for President
A vote for Kanye is a vote for the spoiler effect.
When Kanye West announced he was running for president on July 4th 2020, most people thought it was just a joke or maybe a publicity stunt.
But he will now officially appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri and is making an effort to appear on several other states' ballots. However, that doesn't mean you should consider him to be a viable candidate, and here's why:
He literally can't win<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzk5OTkwMn0.TzhIycYupGqzN4z37xlpQp4X_6fMU1tRoNgnfFIAJkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5afe0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ebd0e5e41881df404a95fb86c905c2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west" /><p>His campaign has missed the deadline or failed to get enough verifiable signatures in 17 states; that is 225 electors. If he doesn't get on the ballot in California, then he will lose a shot at another 55 electors. A California election official told <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/can-kanye-even-theoretically-win-missed-ballot-deadlines" target="_blank"><em>Fox News</em></a> that zero counties had reported signatures from West's campaign to the state. That brings him up to a grand total of 280 electors that he cannot get, making it impossible for him to get the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the presidency. Even a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/2016-election/write-in-votes/" target="_blank">write-in</a> campaign is not feasible. There are eight states where ballots don't even have a space for write-ins. In 32 others, write-in candidates still have to file with the state prior to the election or write in votes won't be counted. </p>
He is only running to steal votes from Biden<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc1NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTc4OTYwNn0.qzKHW-OgUdVUhBFTzgFN2y73_MhVWZ5vSH6X-2d2u9A/img.png?width=980" id="f41e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec10fe531431e06ff35263e0fb06deff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west tweet" /><p>Kanye recently <a href="https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1287090600248930305?lang=en" target="_blank">tweeted</a>, "I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION." In an interview with <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/08/06/exclusive-kanye-west-indicates-that-his-spoiler-campaign-is-indeed-designed-to-hurt-biden/#24a2b6766397" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> (in which he was called out for serving only as a spoiler), Kanye replied, "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King." While Kanye has said he is running to win, he is currently polling at only about <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/12/kanye-west-flops-among-black-voters-393860" target="_blank">2%</a>, which is about 7 points behind people who have no opinion. Kanye will certainly never get enough votes to win, but in swing states he could make a difference. In <a href="http://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/featured/black-leaders-denounce-gops-latest-political-ploy-back-kanye-west-spoiler-divert-milwaukee-votes/" target="_blank">Wisconsin</a> in 2016 for example, there were 36,460 write-in votes for president, which surpassed Trump's statewide margin of victory of 22,748.</p>
Republican operatives are putting him on the ballot<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTMyNjU4N30.BBSOtpEkSpI64mavD-4UUnsMong-2ecMKGUKLN72vnQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b34a0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc90201b80b5297acd32d1d2f72b28a2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Joe Biden" />
Forbes<p>Republicans associated with Trump are also associated with Kanye's campaign in at least four states. West's ballot petition was delivered to Wisconsin state regulators by <a href="https://www.wpr.org/kanye-west-files-wisconsin-ballot-help-republican-attorney" target="_blank">Lane Ruhland</a>, a lawyer currently working on a lawsuit for the Trump campaign. A Republican operative in Colorado, <a href="https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2020-election/i-am-not-joking-gop-operative-helps-kanye-west-file-as-presidential-candidate-on-colorado/article_27ef65a0-d74c-11ea-9672-c7b53a6787ed.html" target="_blank">Rachel George</a>, is helping Kanye get on the ballot there, even though she thinks it's "hilarious." <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/republicans-least-four-states-are-helping-kanye-west-gain-ballot-n1235881" target="_blank">Gregg Keller</a>, who was previously shortlisted as a Trump campaign manager in 2016, has been listed as a contact for the Kanye campaign in Arkansas. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a33524765/kanye-west-presidential-ballot-republican-operatives/" target="_blank">Chuck Wilton</a> in Vermont is listed as a convention delegate for Trump and as an elector for Kanye.</p>
Kanye believes the cure to the coronavirus is prayer and not vaccines<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ4NDUyNn0.1_XWMXYYKz9G6RrlaZK4qQPFqrzb9BJzuzXzyAQHMmw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bfeee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e1546bcb300dde91ae1d7ce898f03025" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Sunday Service" /><p>In his interview with <em><a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank">Forbes</a>, </em>Kanye stated that the way to end coronavirus is to pray and that "we need to stop doing things that make God mad." And when asked about vaccines he said, "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. . . . So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven."</p>
Kanye does not understand Black history<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzExMDU5N30.hOjvTwel5S6gowk4tb92sqG17f-iRZIazg6Jo6GOvNg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e8106" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ebb7517610fc8cf16dd02767a0ee7e9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Harriet Tubman" /><p>Kanye has stated that slavery was a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/01/entertainment/kanye-west-slavery-choice-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">choice</a>: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice." Kanye recently said that <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/kanye-west-hosted-first-campaign-event-in-south-carolina-2020-7" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman</a> "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people." He has also said that <a href="https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/kanye-west-says-black-history-month-is-torture-porn.html/" target="_blank">Black History month</a> is "torture porn," used the <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kanye-west-confederate-flag-shirt-explained-_n_4173200" target="_blank">Confederate flag</a> in his merchandise, and said that Black people need to stop talking about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/18/entertainment/kanye-west-racism/index.html" target="_blank">racism</a>.</p>
Kanye is mentally ill and untreated<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDY2NTU1Mn0.GMKO_g5YiaR5dJT2AyabF7a_06omXFJTvUZKF0M0gIM/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4874" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf3b145e7f9c3e742f92f7772c4b4cf4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye tweets" /><p>Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 39. Bipolar disorder affects 2.3 million Americans, and Kanye's openness about his struggles with mental health have actually done a lot to destigmatize mental disorders. However, untreated bipolar disorder would definitely be a problem for a president. Kanye himself described the importance of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/28/entertainment/kanye-west-bipolar-letterman-interview/index.html" target="_blank">medication</a>: "If you don't take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it." </p><p>Yet only 7 months after that interview, he tweeted, "I'm loving the new music I've been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again." His wife <a href="https://www.etonline.com/kim-kardashian-opens-up-about-kanye-wests-mental-health-and-why-medication-is-not-an-option-123114" target="_blank">Kim Kardashian</a> has stated, "For him, being on medication is not really an option." While mental health choices should always be personal choices, if you are president then your mental stability becomes the concern of every American citizen. </p>
Kanye doesn’t know anything about politics<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzc4MTU4NX0.mRADBfhu9ML_nczgdUZmoiiAz3cwR8tXQP206hOUWkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="c5558" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16954fd6c1349519e46e363e59510a1d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Wakanda" /><p>Kanye has never voted. He admitted to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> that he had only registered to vote for the first time this year. He also admitted he knows nothing about politics and would like to model his White House after the fictional Wakanda, "I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: You got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I'm not saying <em>the</em> most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free. Let's get back to Wakanda . . . like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together."</p>
