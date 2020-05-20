Israel Kamakawiwo'ole Had Better Songs Than "Over The Rainbow"
The legendary Hawaiian singer would have bene 61 today
On what would have been Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's 61st birthday, let's look back at the Hawaiian singer whose warm voice and disarming ukulele established his legacy early on as the voice of the Hawaiian Renaissance.
Starting All Over Again<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5bf5f8bf7e6be54551c9cd9c1a051cee"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YUVfQ8xivho?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>When placed in the context of the current social climate, "Starting All Over Again" plays like an eerie ode to 2020's pandemic summer. Kamakawiwo'ole ditches his signature ukulele in favor of funky percussion and slow-building synths, with harmonious background singers that elevate Kamakawiwo'ole's already soulful voice. </p><p>The song opens up with a powerful monologue from Kamakawiwo'ole as he speaks on the death of his mother, brother, and sister, meditating on his own demise, and how he believes all this to just be a phase of a bigger journey. "Starting all over again, it's gonna be rough," Kamakawiwo'ole sings. "It's gonna be slow, but we're gonna make it."</p>
Take Me Home Country Road<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e04aa0bd066e13b67564d720bbd50d8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uYlhsTRjNas?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's cover of John Denver's country classic is bolder than the original. Backed by a full band, Kamakawiwo'ole slaps an electric ukulele with the force of a rock and roll superstar. With the help of his signature background singer, the overplayed drunk jam is elevated by a splash of reggae that reworks the track into an unexpected summer hit.</p>
Theme From Gilligan’s Island<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54608d18b5f0612c907a1ba4e334705c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xD8N2YpbBrQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The sound of Gilligan's Island theme song is already incredibly dated and borders on cringy, but Kamakawiwo'ole's cover of the signature track is bursting with quirky charm. His full-band rendition adds an exquisite amount of '80s funk to <em>Gilligan's</em> theme, and he somehow revitalizes the track into something hilarious and spectacular.</p>
A Hawaiian Like Me<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d83ee56e67832cbcd1f5528895cd8d4f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hae94V21Coo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><span>"A Hawaiian Like Me" is Israel Kamakawiwo'ole at his most braggadocios. Upon first glance, the song's tranquilizing melody and moving strings disguise the track as a charming love song. In actuality, the song is Kamakawiwo'ole flexing his chops, as he reminds his former lover: "It's a warning, to say aloha, 'cause you'll never find another Hawaiian like me." His soothing voice makes it easy to overlook the song's slightly concerning verses, such as: "You may go, I'll let you go, may God bless you, you'll be mine, wherever you may be."</span></p>
White Sandy Beach of Hawaii<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a99e77213c9d31720b11b39933914b57"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yoRpWEE-E0Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Thanks to the current pandemic, those annual summer vacations feel particularly elusive this year. On "White Sandy Beach of Hawaii," Kamakawiwo'ole's narrative voice and enchanting ukulele are particularly transporting. "The sound of the ocean soothes my restless soul," Kamakawiwo'ole croons. "Those hot long summer days, laying there in the sun." The lyrics on this easy-going jam are so nostalgic this summer.</p>
Mona Lisa<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2cb269a53d881ad098c9f27bb4e4db66"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UXSvKclZmw0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Mona Lisa" is a fantastic lo-fi ukulele love song that encompasses Kamakawiwo'ole's biggest strengths: his ear for uncanny pop melodies, his easy-going strums of the ukulele, his soaring voice. Throw in that slight lo-fi crunch of a record player, and it establishes <em>Alone In IZ World</em>'s intro as an underrated standout. As the heartwarming two-minute diddly fades out, Kamakawiwo'ole's voice can be heard asking a friend to get his wife on the phone as he laughs. The song is a perfect indicator of how warm and Kamakawiwo'ole's presence was.</p>
The Vacant, Sparkly Capitalism of JoJo Siwa
Siwa recently babysat North West.
YouTube mogul and hair-bow-enthusiast, JoJo Siwa, has managed to create a sparkly, neon-colored empire at just 15 years old.
- Here's What Happened When JoJo Siwa "Babysat" North West ›
- YouTube Personality and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa babysits ... ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West For A Day – Watch Now! | JoJo Siwa ... ›
- Kim Kardashian Enlists JoJo Siwa to Babysit North West! | jojo siwa ... ›
- YouTuber JoJo Siwa babysits North West in ultimate collaboration ›
- Look: Jojo Siwa babysits North West for Kim Kardashian - UPI.com ›
- North West Pours Glitter All Over JoJo Siwa's Kitchen Floor - YouTube ›
- Kim Kardashian Lets JoJo Siwa 'Pretend' Babysit Daughter North ... ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West In New Video ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West For A Day In Cute Video ›
Cody Johnston's "Some More News" Is Essential Quarantine Content
Watching him slowly lose his mind might be the only way to keep your sanity
Cody Johnston is a news dude.
That's the official title listed on screen in each episode of his (almost) weekly YouTube series Some More News. It conveys the tongue-in-cheek formality of the videos which play on conventions of traditional TV news, with an anchor desk, lots of flashy graphics and sound cues, and increasingly absurd segment titles.
It's a format that Johnston and his producer—fellow Cracked alum Katy Stoll—carried over from the previous iteration, Some News, which ended along with the golden era of Cracked.com, when the new owners slashed the site's staff. Fortunately, their work has only gotten better since they were forced to become independent, relying largely on patreon donations for funding.
Maybe We Should Fix The Impeachment Process? - SOME MORE NEWS www.youtube.com
While Johnston's disheveled appearance and rambling delivery intentionally undermine the trappings of self-serious journalism, that shouldn't be taken as a sign that the work they're doing is a joke—far from it. The self-deprecation and humor of Some More News are just there to take the edge off Johnston's well-researched and passionate commentary—to make the medicine go down a little smoother.
With the possible exception of episodes that delve into the threat of super-powered wild boars and the shifting political landscape of Star Wars universe, Some More News delivers more thoughtful, rigorous, and cutting commentary than most of the cable news shows it parodies.
With episodes ranging from around 10 minutes to over an hour, Johnston highlights figures and issues that shape the American political conversation, with deep dives into people like Jared Kushner, Michael Bloomberg, and Tucker Carlson and insightful breakdowns of topics from gun control to climate change and sex trafficking.
Throughout the Trump era his measured perspective and sardonic wit have been a source of catharsis and a way to stay informed without fully dissolving into a puddle of despair. He and the Some More News team even made an episode of only positive stories called "Some Good News," last August… about seven months before John Krasinski ripped off that title like the loveable CIA prankster he is.
The Anti-Sex Trafficking Law That Made Sex-Trafficking Worse - SOME MORE NEWS www.youtube.com
In short, Some More News has always been great, but since pandemic lockdown orders went into effect in Los Angeles, it has somehow only improved. While staying true to its format, the show—or Cody's Showdy—has embraced the limits of quarantine and the devolving mental state that way too many of us are suffering from in prolonged isolation. While it's clear that when Johnston talks to his sock he's playing up his loneliness and the broken state of his mental health, it's also clear that he's not entirely making it up.
While his unkempt appearance and exhausted demeanor have always communicated his struggle to cope with the collapsing neoliberal order and the rise of fascist ideology in the absence of a true left movement in America, the conditions of quarantine have elevated that aspect of the show to a new significance. There is something so sincere and relatable about the haphazard way in which the cloth map is hung behind him for a background and in the crazed desperation of his eyes as he compares Jared Kushner to the doll from The Boy and discusses the inability of capitalist institutions to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 crisis.
Jared Kushner: Coronavirus Hero Boy - SOME MORE NEWS www.youtube.com
Increasingly, watching Cody Johnston slowly lose his mind as he breaks down the state of the world might be the only way to safely/sanely stay informed. It's what you need—what we all need right now. So go watch. And if you can't get enough, you can hear Cody Johnston and Katy Stoll discuss current events in their accompanying podcast, Even More News.