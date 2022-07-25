It’s ‘About Damn Time’ - Lizzo Earns 2nd No. 1 Song

Unless you're one of those rare creatures not on TikTok or have somehow never seen a Summer Hits Spotify playlist, you've undoubtedly heard Lizzo's About Damn Time in the last 3 hours.

Admit it, you’ve even danced along - in the kitchen while cooking, in your home office at the end of a long workday, or you’ve full-out sung along with Mizz Lizzo while floating in the pool sipping on a frosty Piña Colada.

I know I have!

Now there's even more to celebrate. Not only has Lizzo's latest album - Special - debuted at number two on the Billboard charts, after a 3-week climb its lead single About Damn Time has peaked Billboard's Hot 100 chart, earning Lizzo her second No. 1.





This disco-tinged beat is married with catchy and relatable lyrics like:

“Oh, I've been so down and under pressure

I'm way too fine to be this stressed, yeah.”

You just might wanna head go outside and party in the name of being vulnerable and fabulous. Especially once you give the rest of Special a listen. The album is a collection of 80s vibes, brutal honesty, and fun!









There’s a reason About Damn Time is all over the place and happily perched atop the charts. In a time when so many of us feel down and out, this song reminds us that no matter what you’ve been through, there’s always space to grow.

“Oh, I'm not the girl I was or used to be

Uh, bitch, I might be better!”

Lizzo's Special arrives just after Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Break My Soul, which only fuels my notion that many pop icons are turning to dance music to electrify their fans and help them let loose in our first true post-lockdown summer.

Personally, I’m sooo ready to dance my summer away with Lizzo. Finally, free to explore the world and flaunt my most authentic self.