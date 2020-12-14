Every Season of "It's Always Sunny," RANKED
Which season comes out on top?
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for four more seasons.
Currently in its 15th season, the series will now go on to be the longest scripted comedy series ever, surpassing The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons on ABC. If you're somehow new to the show, we've taken the liberty of ranking every season of It's Always Sunny to help you start off on the right foot.
Luckily, every season is filled with laughs and great satirical commentary, but only one season was truly perfect. Check out the rankings below, and sound off in the comments at @Popdust if you disagree.
Season 1
A show's debut season is never its finest, but Season 1 of It's Always Sunny was particularly horrendous. Frank Reynolds was nowhere to be seen, and Rob McElhenney wrote the characters to be so despicable and irredeemable that the show didn't feel like it would have a future.
Charlie wasn't a shameless potty-mouthed rat killer, Dennis was painted as a mere narcissist rather than as the sociopathic control freak we know and love, Mac wasn't yet a closeted homosexual, and Dee was just the butt of everyone's jokes and insults. Season 1 almost got the show canceled entirely.
Season 3
As with many good sitcoms, Season 3 is usually around when the writing starts to pick up steam, and S3 of It's Always Sunny was no different. With that said, the gang had a monumental 15-episode order to fill and churned out some pretty weak filler episodes.
"The Gang Dances Their Asses Off" season finale was particularly tepid, finding the gang embroiled in a Paddy's Pub dance competition against their rivals, and "Dennis Looks Like a Registered Sex Offender's" sole punchline is that Dennis looked like a registered sex offender. But the show also had some great standouts, such as "The Gang Gets Invincible," where the group tries out for the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as "The Gang Gets Held Hostage," where the repulsive (but hilarious) McPoyles take control of Paddy's Pub and hold the gang hostage at gunpoint. Regardless, a 15-episode order proved to be too big a task for the gang, as Season 3 was filled with a lot of duds.
Season 14
The newest season of It's Always Sunny isn't that funny. There are moments of truly amazing banter, where the actors are locked into their characters and where their collective chemistry is just radiant, but as far as plot development goes, Season 14 starts to show the inevitable aging of It's Always Sunny.
The season's debut episode, "The Gang Gets Romantic," is one of It's Always Sunny's most incoherent plot lines, with the gang getting obsessed over AirBnb. Dee and Dennis choose to house a seemingly irreconcilable married couple in their home, while Charlie and Frank meet two Austrian backpackers who crash at their house. In another episode, Frank is obsessed with the color blue for some reason. A few moments of fun aside, Season 14's tried-and-true It's Always Sunny gags start to lose their bite.
Season 11
There are few It's Always Sunny episodes better than "Mac and Dennis Move to the Suburbs." The duo accepts a bet to live a month outside of Philly in exchange for free rent. The episode's subsequent shenanigans – which include eating a dog, terrorizing a neighbor, and Dennis succumbing to hilarious road rage – offer non-stop laughs that make it an absolute standout. Still, it's odd that this gem is lodged into a season filled with mostly flat gags.
"Frank Falls Out the Window" finds Frank with amnesia, but instead of doing something new and exciting with that premise, the writers chose to rehash old It's Always Sunny episodes that "haven't happened yet" and serve that as the punchline. Season 11's two-part finale "The Gang Goes to Hell" didn't need to be a two-parter, and other episodes like "Dee Made a Smut Film" and "The Gang Hits the Slopes" offer promising premises only to lose steam at their halfway marks.
Season 13
While Glenn Howerton's notable absence in a handful of Season 13 episodes caused the gang's banter and overall writing to dip in parts, Season 13 was actually a great step forward for Sunny. With the #MeToo Movement and Trumpism in full swing, the writers had a lot of great and uncomfortable scenarios to help them illuminate the gang's worst qualities.
As we've seen throughout the years, the gang regularly degrades women, but in "Time's Up for The Gang," their antics finally catch up with them, as the gang is forced to go to a #MeToo-laden sexual harassment seminar. The gang additionally explores Trumpism in "The Gang Make's Paddy's Great Again," and Mac finally embraces his pride and quells Frank's prejudice via a beautiful interpretive dance on the moving season finale "Mac Finds His Pride." While a few episodes lose their steam, Season 13 felt like a necessary evolution for a sitcom that had been treading water the last few years.
Season 2
Frank's debut season helped the series pick up a considerable amount of steam and kicked off so many great moments. "The Gang Goes on Welfare," "Hundred Dollar Baby," "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom," "The Gang Gives Back" are all hilarious and classic misadventures.
The addition of Frank saved It's Always Sunny from cancelation, and he gave the series a noticeable morale boost and undeniable sheen. The only downfall here is that Frank's character wasn't quite written out to be as wry and self-destructive as we know him to be now, but thankfully he would only go on to become more deplorable.
Season 10
Season 10 was a mixed bag compared to the show's earlier misadventures, but for as late in the game as it was, Season 10 was remarkably entertaining. "The Gang Beats Boggs" was one of the best late-season Sunny episodes, with the gang immersed in a years-old drinking competition while on a commercial flight to California. On "Frank Retires," the gang is forced to think of a future without Frank, which breeds some hilarious results. Still, other episodes like "Mac Kills His Dad" are entirely forgettable.
Season 9
While the series premiere had the lowest number of U.S. viewers to date thanks to FXX trickery, the 9th season of It's Always Sunny was filled with meta pop culture commentary and hilarious gags. "The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award" served as a satirical commentary on the way TV shows are chosen for awards, while episodes like "The Gang Broke Dee" and "Mac Day" find Dee and Mac in very different circumstances than past seasons.
And of course, "The Gang Gets Quarantined" is a timeless episode as it follows the gang quarantining in the bar to stop the spread of the flu. This episode in particular has seen a massive resurgence thanks to 2020 global crisis. However, episodes like "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6" feel like unnecessary filler, and "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs" offers a fantastic set-up with boring results.
Season 8
While we'd all like to unsee Charlie and Dee hooking up in Season 8, the eighth outing for the gang was full of twists and surprises. "The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre" was a hilarious take on the Zombie horror movie genre, and the gang's ludicrous plan to upend the trash industry boasted some hilarious results on "The Gang Recycles Their Trash." Not to mention, the whole episode is a meta-examination of what happens when a show reaches its eighth season.
While gems are present, episodes like "Charlie Rules the World" and "Pop Pop: The Final Solution" do nothing with their compelling subject matter – euthanasia and MMORPGs – and "Charlie's Mom Has Cancer" is just a rehash of the season 1 episode "Charlie Has Cancer."
Season 12
The 12th season of It's Always Sunny was fairly unremarkable. It's not that the season didn't possess funny moments, but the unfunny moments were almost unbearable. The musical premise of "The Gang Turns Black" had the potential to be stellar, but it turns out sending a senile old white man to dismantle racism isn't that funny, no matter how you spin it.
"Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy" is one of the series' most aimless episodes, the main conflict being that the gang can't decide whether comedies are funnier with a laugh track or without. "Making Dennis a Murderer" is filmed in a Making A Murderer-style documentary for some reason, and "A Cricket's Tale" doesn't feature the gang at all but instead focuses entirely on the series least exciting character, Cricket. However, the Season 12 finale contains good laughs and also leaves the fate of Dennis Reynolds up in the air, which was a surprising but refreshing character development.
Season 7
Mac's unnecessary weight gain for Season 7 served as a perfect set-up for a nearly flawless 13-episode run, the only true outlier being "Frank's Brother," an unnecessary flashback episode that features Frank's brother, a character who never appears again in the It's Always Sunny universe.
But the dud is redeemed by memorable outings like "The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore" and "The High School Reunion," not to mention "The Gang Gets Trapped," where the gang gets stuck inside a house they're trying to rob after the owners come home unexpectedly. Great writing, and one delicious rum ham, make Season 7 one of the most iconic in the series.
Season 6
The only episodes that kept Season 6 from being perfect were "Charlie Kelly: King of the Rats" and "Mac's Mom Burns Her House Down," two totally funny episodes that were just not as funny as the perfect string of episodes that came before them. From shotgun weddings to gay rights to buying a boat, the first half of season 6 is full of non-stop laughs and unpredictable shenanigans that test the wits (or lack there of) of our favorite deranged alcoholics.
All of it is then tied together perfectly by a string of hilarious Christmas episodes that have now taken on memorable legacies of their own, especially during the holidays.
Season 4
Opening with an episode that turns Dee and Charlie into cannibals, Season 4 was one of the most plot-driven seasons of the show, with some of the series' best writing that perfectly captured the sitcom's dark humor. Episodes like "Mac's Banging the Waitress" add a hilarious layer to every character as they try to keep Charlie from finding out that Mac slept with The Waitress.
Meanwhile, other set-ups like "Who Pooped the Bed?" and "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life" get just as disgusting and creepy as the titles suggest. Not to mention, Season 4 is closed out by "Nightman Cometh," the most well-known It's Always Sunny episode in history. The sole episode keeping this season from the number 1 spot is "The Gang Cracked The Liberty Bell," a flashback episode that at times struggles to stay afloat with all its Revolutionary-era thematic material.
Season 5
Every episode of Season 5 is flawless, from The Waitress getting married to the gang trying to exploit the mortgage crisis to Frank's first intervention. There is so much comedic gold in Season 5 that it's impossible to pick one episode over another. It's all brought together in the end by "The Gang Reignites The Rivalry," which features the legendary "Flipadelphia" drinking competition that was recently brought back to life after the state flipped for Biden in this year's election.
The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly: "The Mandalorian" Chapter 15
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 15: The Believer" (written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa) premiered Friday, December 11th on Disney Plus
With only one more episode remaining in Season 2, fans will likely be disappointed that Chapter 15 barely hits 32 minutes, excluding credits. And let's be honest, not a lot happened. "The Believer" did however unexpectedly treat us to what is probably the best dramatic performance of the series: Bill Burr (returning) as Migs Mayfeld.
Let's talk Mayfeld and breakdown the best and worst moments of The Mandalorian, Season 2, Episode 7.
Warning: this review contains spoilers.
Amateur Codebreakers Just Solved a 50-Year-Old Zodiac Killer Mystery
The hidden message of the Z 340 cipher had remained a mystery since the killer sent it in 1969.
From 1968 to 1974, Northern California was terrorized by a mysterious killer who taunted the police and forced the press to publish his coded messages.
It's a disturbing case that was documented in David Fincher's 2007 film Zodiac. But without a real resolution to the mystery, there's no telling how much the movie left out.
Indie Roundup: Five New Releases to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this week.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
The Avalanches, We Will Always Love You<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:755yBlrk0Sz8tIgMMTgyr1" id="97fe5" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f96f08838972f1c288d0e161f250f400" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The Avalanches—the idiosyncratic electro-pop duo of Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi—have returned with another collection of their sample-heavy music, <em>We Will Always Love You. </em>Containing hundreds of snippets of other songs, the album further proves the Avalanches' knack for reworking well-loved tracks: sounds from Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, the Smiths' Johnny Marr, and many others can be heard.</p>
Kamaiyah, No Explanations<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0bIDRQ0mvNC1DCTzg2l4Cd" id="8859f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf20cc8f75142cec987701fc015288e7" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After launching her own label GRND.WRK earlier this year, spunky Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has dropped her third project of the year, <em>No Explanations. </em>The record sees the former XXL Freshman Class inductee once again lean into the influences of her '90s hip-hop forebearers, complete with party-ready beats and an infectiously energetic flow.</p>
Guided by Voices, Styles We Paid For<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:48qqCHVRA13JVscyeuPTCw" id="c292b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7fd458f1d82504abe5d7a680ee775a0" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Having formed in the '80s, the expansive catalogue of Guided by Voices remains one of the most revered discographies in indie rock today. Even after two hiatuses, the Ohio band—led by principal songwriter Robert Pollard—still manages to put out new music, including <em>Styles We Paid For. </em>Originally, the band had intended to put out an all-analog record, but lockdown forced the members of GBV to record their individual parts remotely. Still, the record proves the band have managed to keep up with the times.</p>
Osees, Panther Rotate<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:74cNFrEotN1EgfDVypvLKR" id="7cf3f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d50118fcf9fdf7a80e86a844413e86fd" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After changing their name (again) this summer, garage-rock icons Osees (f.k.a. Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, etc.) released their twenty-third album, <em>Protean Threat</em>. With so much extra time on his hands this year, frontman John Dwyer has released its companion album, <em>Panther Rotate, </em>composed of "remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments using all sounds generated by the hum and crackle of the desert farm," according to the band's <a href="https://www.castlefacerecords.com/products/osees-panther-rotate" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">website</a>.</p>
Nilufer Yanya, Feeling Lucky? EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0mWQGICfoe7XAWueJRuAgV" id="53101" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="461b18e6f6f201837969c834c8498bb3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Though last year saw the release of her stellar album <em>Miss Universe, </em>Nilufer Yanya was feeling a little less royal this year. The British singer-songwriter wrote her new EP, <em>Feeling Lucky?, </em>as a means to reckon with the turmoil that is 2020. Over slick, reverb-heavy rock, Yanya uses her distinctive croon to voice her anxieties as the world around her endlessly changes outside of her control.</p>
Interview: Lindsey Stirling On Magic, Mental Health, and Christmas in 2020
Lindsey Stirling is a rare bird: A virtuosic violinist who managed to use her talents to crack the pop sphere.
The definition of multi-talented, Stirling's extraordinary aptitude for her instrument as well as her collaborations with countless iconic bands and her aptitude for pop culture have created an obsessive cult following for the artist.
Her star shines particularly bright during the holiday season. Three years ago, she released Warmer In The Winter, an album of holiday songs that was the #1 Christmas album of 2017. Every year since then, she's toured the world during this time of year, offering a plethora of magical holiday experiences for her millions of fans.
FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Physical and Emotional Abuse
"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through," the musician said of her actor ex-boyfriend.
Content warning: This article contains description of sexual assault.
Musician FKA twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, citing "relentless" physical, emotional, and mental abuse.
"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, told the New York Times. In the lawsuit, she cited a 2019 incident in which she was on a road trip with LaBeouf, who was driving, as he threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. After finally letting Barnett out of the car at a nearby gas station, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted her, marking one of many instances in which the musician said her ex-boyfriend had abused her throughout their almost year-long relationship.
LaBeouf and Barnett met in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, a largely autobiographical film written by the former. Once their "honeymoon phase" wore off, Barnett said LeBeouf began exemplifying controlling behavior, to the point where she was unable to fulfill work responsibilities. Her critically-acclaimed 2019 album, MAGDALENE, was delayed as a result.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," Barnett told the Times. "I'm unconventional. And I'm a person of color who is a female...What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
Barnett's lawsuit also mentions plans to donate a large portion of any monetary damages to domestic violence charities.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call 800-799-SAFE (7233), or chat live at the National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.