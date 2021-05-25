Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and viral creator Payton Moormeier, named an "Artist You Need To Hear" by Alternative Press, has released his new single "3AM".

The Georgia-born and North Carolina-raised singer has been steadily building his fanbase over the past few years through his music and content and has gained 40 million streams, nearly 14 million fans on TikTok, 760 million "likes," and billions of views and impressions. With more music on the way, payton has become a disruptive force in pop and alternative music.

The new track is an insomniac guitar anthem about overthinking that we guarantee you'll be playing on repeat. The song was inspired by a 3am call, and is the latest addition to payton's growing body of work that draws on real life events and challenging situations in the singer's past.

"'3AM' is a very vulnerable song, very raw & emotional," shares payton. "I wrote it about a situation I was in where I was overthinking every little thing & basically ruining my mental state."

This summer, payton is scheduled to be performing on the Boys of Summer Tour alongside an eclectic lineup of the next generation of stars. The 24-date outing, beginning July 10th in Los Angeles, will hit major markets across the country including New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans and Atlanta.

Since his debut a year ago, payton has released a string of buzzworthy singles about the complexities of love including the recent release of "Nevermind," a stirring track about feeling stuck in a relationship and not being able to let go. If you want more of payton, check out his high octane music video for "Hard To Breathe" that shows him strapped to a hospital bed seeking aid for the loss of a lover. On "Habits," a hummable riff cuts through hand claps, keys, and a skittering bounce as he delivers a hypnotic hook, "I can't seem to fall asleep, cuz thoughts of you and me always seem to haunt my dreams, it was better you and me." In a similar vein, Payton's debut single, "Love Letter," (released April 2020,) was inspired after a relationship ended abruptly leaving him with no closure.

