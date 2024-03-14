Eight years after the viral success of "Sweatshirt," Jacob Sartorius has evolved into a contemplative singer-songwriter. Recent tracks like "homebody" and "luv" reveal a more mature musician facing grownup issues.



His latest single, "Lonely," is a duet with friend Audrey Mika. The piano-driven song explores the fallout of a failed relationship. It's relatable, sad, and super catchy.



Known for collaborations with artists like Tate McCrae and Gryffin, Mika gained famed by posting covers of hit songs on YouTube. She's focused on original music the last few years, but continues to perform songs by Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.



Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Sartorius and Mika about how they met, their collaboration, and how to get over a breakup.





Jacob Sartorius and Audrey Mika | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





