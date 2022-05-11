It's been a wild last few years for Welsh-born singer Jamie Miller. After finishing third on the UK of The Voice, he received an endorsement from Khloe Kardashian. Then came the single "Here's Your Perfect," which has racked more than 200 million streams and nearly 100 million YouTube views.



Miller is carrying that momentum into the summer with the recent release of his debut EP, Broken Memories, a performance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, and a tour with Jesse McCartney.



The 24-year-old talks to Jordan and Demi about how he got to this point and where he wants to go from here.

Jamie Miller | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com