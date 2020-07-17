At just 19-years-old, Jasmine Thompson has led a career many can only dream of.

With a soaring voice, her features on Felix Jaehn's "Aint Nobody (Loves Me Better)" and Robin Schulz's "Sun Goes Down" elevated the tracks to new heights. Both were certified platinum across the world. It became clear to Thompson very quickly that her fusion of pop and melodic house music deeply connected with people.

"I can't lie, sometimes it is really strange looking back," the singer told Popdust. "It's important to be gentle with yourself. I think that's why I don't feel that much pressure, because the only reason I'm doing this is because I love to create music."

"Funny" the singer's latest collaboration with Zedd, is a kaleidoscopic dance song that's brought to live by Zedd's signature array of bright electro house. "The song is about that old phrase: you only know what you've lost once it's gone," said Thompson. "'Funny' is a kind of modern twist on a new way to say it."