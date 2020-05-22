In an interview with Charlamagne tha God for Power 105.1's Breakfast Club, presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden appointed himself the arbiter of blackness.

When a prior obligation forced Biden to end the conversation early, Charlamagne pushed for Biden to come back, saying, "It's a long way until November, we got more questions," at which point Biden jumped in with, "You've got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."