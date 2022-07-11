By Brittany Hampton

After being in the spotlight because of a Kardashian scandal, Jordyn Woods has flourished in life and love. She been in a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns for the past two years. Now, Ms. Woods has landed a sexy (and we assume lucrative) partnership with Playboy, as part of its Centerfold platform.

Last week, Woods posted a Playboy cover of herself wearing a white lace pushup bra and ruffled panties. She captioned it “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy."





Playboy Centerfold dropped in December 2021 with a press release that teased the platform as the primary way for “creators to interact directly with their fans,” and a promise to be “the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex."

As with other Centerfold models, Woods chooses how sexy she makes the content and what she wants to share with her fans, including possible nudity. When she shared the partnership on her Instagram page, the post included several racy photos of the model wearing a plunging top and Daisy Dukes. Among the photos, there was a blurred-out photo for subscribers. To unlock the content, fans must pay $30.

Playboy/Jordyn Woods Twitter

This all comes almost four years after a scandal involving Tristan Thompson, which led Woods to end her friendship with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner. Back in February 2019, Woods and Thompson kissed one another at a house party in Los Angeles. Thompson was then expecting a baby with Khloe Kardashian, who is also Kylie Jenner’s older sister. Allegedly the Kardashian/Jenner clan blamed Woods for the whole thing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and via social media. Thompson's behavior was barely addressed. Tristan fathered another child earlier this year while still being with Khloe Kardashian.

Woods joins Cardi B who helped launch Centerfold and as creative director in residence in December. Cardi B’s position involved creative decisions with magazine, editorial and digital content, merchandise, expanding the Playboy brand, and more.

Playboy has opened so many opportunities for Cardi B. This will surely help Jordyn Woods reach new fans and expand her online presence. With premium content becoming more common among celebrities, we'll see who Playboy partners with next.