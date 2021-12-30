For nearly two decades, Joss Stone has been one of pop music’s most distinctive voices. Hits like “Fell in Love with a Boy” and “You Had Me” have cemented her place alongside other British soul singers like Dusty Springfield, Amy Winehouse, and Sam Smith.

For her upcoming new album (her first solo record since 2015), Stone teamed with legendary producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics, Aretha Franklin, Mick Jagger) for a set of songs featuring lush orchestration and a classic horn section.

Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Stone about recording the album, motherhood, and touring with Corinne Bailey Rae.