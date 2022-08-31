For the last several years, Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming has been one of the New York music scene's most visible figures. She's lived the double life of a rock 'n' roll star and fashion model, celebrated for both her style and songwriting.

The latest Sunflower Bean album Headful of Sugar is the band's first LP in four years. The sound is raw and heavy compared to the sunny pop rock of 2018's Twentytwo in Blue. The upbeat closing track, "Moment in the Sun," has more than 8 million streams.

Fellow New Yorker Demi Ramos and Jordan Edwards talks to Cumming about the new album, navigating the fashion industry, her favorite New York clubs, and political activism. Watch the full interview below.