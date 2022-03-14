New York singer-songwriter Julia Wolf kicked off a brief U.S. tour supporting FLETCHER on Sunday in Atlanta. The sold out 13-date stretch also includes stops in Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, and of course, New York City.

Demi Ramos interviewed Wolf last fall. After eating pastries from one of New York's most beloved Italian bakeries, they talked about how Wolf writes her songs and why she almost quit music. Watch the full episode of the Demi Ramos Show above.