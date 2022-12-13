Earlier this month, Justus Bennetts released the single "Everything is Nothing." As he tells Demi Ramos, the idea came to him in the shower.



"Sometimes song titles will just come to my head," he says. "I'll be like, that's a great title. I have to write a song that's titled that."

The '90s-inspired track builds on the momentum of previous singles "Dead Inside," "Girls," and "Don't Trip," the latter featuring his recent tourmate, GAYLE. Though he started as a rapper, Bennetts has expanded his sound to include rock and pop.

Jordan Edwards for Popdust

Watch him talk to Ramos about going from car salesman to signing with Capitol Records in a new episode of The Demi Ramos Show. And stream "Everything is Nothing" below.







For more from Justus Bennetts, follow him Instagram and TikTok.

