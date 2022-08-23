Since ending a four-season run on the hit Nickelodeon show The Thundermans, Kira Kosarin has evolved. She's taken more grown-up roles on Light as a Feather and Good Trouble. Musically, she's shifted from R&B to a post-pandemic sound that's more in line with the singer-songwriters she admired as a child.





Her new EP on Republic Records, Something New, is introspective and mature. The lush production is the perfect compliment to Kosarin's versatile voice. The five tracks show that the 24-year-old can take her career in multiple directions.



From her home studio, Kosarin talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about Something New and what it was like to become an adult on TV.





Kira Kosarin | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com

