On July 14, Lauren Spencer Smith will release her debut album, Mirror. It's the culmination of three years of hard work and growing as a songwriter and performer.



Appearing on American Idol in 2020, the 19-year-old used the momentum from the show to create a career that's earned her hit songs, a huge social media following, and an appearance on The Tonight Show. Many know the Vancouver native for "Fingers Crossed," but she's built a surprisingly deep catalog with tracks like "Flowers" and "Fantasy," a collaboration with friends GAYLE and Em Beihold.



The day the album drops, she'll kick off a headlining tour. The North American leg begins in Chicago, and the European shows start in early September. Several dates are already sold out.



Watch Lauren Spencer Smith talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about her experience on Idol, developing her voice, and how she's handling all the success.

Lauren Spencer Smith | It's Real with Jordan and Demi







Lauren Spencer Smith North American Tour Dates

7/14/23 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

7/15/23 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

7/17/23 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7/19/23 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

7/21/23 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

7/22/23 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7/25/23 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7/28/23 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7/29/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

7/31/23 Austin, TX - Emo's

8/2/23 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

8/4/23 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

8/5/23 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

8/8/23 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

8/11/23 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

8/12/23 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

8/14/23 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

8/15/23 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

8/17/23 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre



