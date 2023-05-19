What is obvious about Leith Ross' debut album, To Learn, is that they are incredible at capturing those raw emotions many can't put into words. It's what sets Leith apart from the rest as a revolutionary storyteller, creating an entire album brimming with honesty. With singles like "Guts", "We'll Never Have Sex", and "(You) On My Arm", you'll hear stories in the form of poetry - complex songs about love, loss, betrayal, friendships, and more.

Leith Ross' To Learn feels like a vulnerable confessional, with huge crescendos and soft words, it's a work of art. Their latest single on the album, "Music Box" received critical acclaim across multiple platforms, garnering Leith more well-deserved respect. "Music Box" was the perfect representation of To Learn as a whole...gentle, hard-hitting, and passionate all at once.



It's been a huge week for Leith Ross, who just started their sold-out North American tour on May 18...and you can tell it's only the beginning for them. Leith's impact on the music industry will not go unnoticed. They sat down exclusively with Popdust to talk To Learn and what's next!

Congratulations on your new album, To Learn! What was your inspiration behind the album?

All of my big feelings over the last couple years, really. I pretty much exclusively write from my own experience, so I suppose my life is the inspiration!

Was creating an overall album different from the EP’s and singles you’ve done?

Yeah, it was! It was longer and more complicated and a bit harder to plan, but on the flip side, very satisfying to finish and it’s pretty cool to have such a big finished product.

You have great singles for the album like “Guts” and “You (On My Arm)”...how do they represent your album as a whole?

Actually, I would say that they might be the two outliers sonically! They still fit with the record I think, but the rest of the songs are a bit closer to what I’ve released before, sad folks songs with a little extra something. That being said, the lyrical themes are always similar. Honest and vulnerable and about either very hard personal experience or very intense existential crises.

Your latest single “Music Box” isn’t based on true events, but it feels very personal and whimsical at the same time. How do you like to incorporate storytelling into your music?

I always try to incorporate some element of storytelling into everything I do, all my favorite music does. ‘Music Box’ is just the first time that the storytelling hasn’t been about my personal life, and I’ve gotten to create a story from scratch.

What artists are inspiring you right now?

Highnoon, Boy Golden, tofusmell, Ash Tuesday, Fontine, searows, Kai Warrior, and so many others, incredible artists who really feel like examples of how to make music and how to move through the world. I love them.

What are your favorite tracks off the new album and why?

I think my favourites are “Ask First”, “To Learn”, and “Too Much Time In My House Alone”. They all have a sense of optimism and forward movement that make me feel very happy.

You’ve had a busy 2023 so far…with this new album and a sold-out North American tour on the horizon. What has been your favorite part about this era for you?

Meeting so many incredible people. People are the reason for everything, people are the be all and end all for me, people are the reason I do everything! And forming meaningful, (even if they’re brief), connections with people will always be my favourite part of what I do I think!