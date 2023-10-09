By Jordan Edwards



The big question when Lil Durk took the Amazon Music Live stage on Thursday was who might join him during the show. Would "All My Life" feature an appearance by J. Cole? Would 21 Savage walk out for "War Bout It?" While neither of those happened, a few big name guests elevated the evening.



After an intro from 2 Chainz, Durk started the set with the throwback "Dis Ain't What U Want," and transitioned into the more recent hit "AHHH HA." Moving between eras, he performed tracks like "L's Anthem," "When We Shoot," "Back in Blood," and of course, his portion of "Laugh Now Cry Later."



A welcome surprise was Trippie Redd, who received enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. He occupied the stage himself for "Taking A Walk" and the Diplo produced "Wish." And of course, his outfit and hair were amazing.

Jerritt Clark/Amazon Music

Perhaps the highlight of the show was an appearance from Machine Gun Kelly. The pop punk revival king didn't sing or address the crowd. He just played guitar on "The Voice" (watch below). Known for his brash persona, MGK seemed grateful to be onstage. His priority was nailing his guitar solo, not mugging for the cameras.



The show ended with "All My Life." Without J. Cole, it became a sing-along with phone flashlights in the air. It was a nice moment, reflecting the positive vibes that dominated the concert.

Jerritt Clark/Amazon Music

Overall, the show was packed with both recent hits and fan favorites that reached back a decade into Lil Durk's catalog. With few of his star collaborators available, he turned the performance into a journey through his diverse career.



The "Who Will Show Up?" game continues this week with superstar producer Metro Boomin. "Special guests" are slated to join him Thursday night after the Chiefs-Broncos matchup on Amazon Prime. We'll see who walks out.