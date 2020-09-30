Meet Luna and James—The Travel Vloggers Who Invited You into Their Bedroom
One French couple took the concept of sharing their lives through vlogs to another level.
In their videos, Luna and James seem in many ways like typical travel vloggers.
They're young, charming, attractive, and willing to share their adventurous lifestyle with the world—maybe just a little more willing than most…
If you watch some of the content on their YouTube channel, you might not even notice the difference. They use the same editing style and camera techniques that are popular with a thousand other vloggers—with dreamy, royalty-free music playing over slow-motion street views, close-ups of food, and shots of Luna applying her makeup.
Their narration switches back and forth between French to English as they offer a tour of their vacation rental in Vietnam, or go exploring in Budapest and Krakow. They walk you through every part of their lives, from going out for food to waiting at the airport, to sending a package to one of their fans. They even tried the vlogger trend where they let their Instagram followers vote to decide all their activities for a full day.
Occasionally their videos will make reference to other websites where they share different kinds of content, but for the most part there is little to distinguish these vlogs from hundreds of similar videos that are uploaded every day.
Maybe the camera lingers a little longer on a shot of Luna in a revealing outfit—already a favorite tactic of travel vloggers—but honestly the biggest tell is the fact that a vlog with dozens of videos and high production value and has fewer than 5,000 subscribers. Luna and James built their shared career through other platforms, where they share parts of their life that wouldn't be allowed on YouTube.
There's an aspect of all vlogging that is fundamentally exhibitionism for the creators and voyeurism for the audience. You're getting a peak into the privacy of other people's lives and into the fairly mundane activities that fill their days. But back in 2017, Luna and James took that exhibitionism to its logical conclusion by choosing to also share their sex life.
It was early that year that Luna and James discovered a live streaming platform where strangers would pay to watch them engage in sexual activity, but the couple evidently found that they enjoyed communicating with their fans and soon transitioned to become the first of their kind p**n vloggers (you can thank ad filters for those asterisks) with a series of videos called The Sex Diaries, which opened with some normal vlog material, building up to more explicit content.
Others have attempted to emulate their formula, but none have been as successful at attracting an audience or capturing that polished slice-of-life aesthetic. Even some of their most popular imitators—like aspiring rapper Andy Savage and his girlfriend Suki—are deeply cringe-inducing.
At the peak of their popularity on one adult video site, Luna and James had hundreds of thousands of subscribers, more than 100 million views, and were selling merch branded with their shared pseudonym/motto—Okko, which they define as "the personal journey of letting go of social constructs in order to achieve understanding through real life experiences and adventures." Luna and James were even profiled for the Taiwanese version of Marie Claire.
It's hard to say how much of their popularity could be attributed to their vlogging approach and how much was based on the simple draw of watching two attractive people do the usual horny things, but there is something undeniably powerful about the intimate window they offered into their lives.
They didn't sexualize everything in their lives. They were romantic and playful with each other, and they built the kind of parasocial relationship with their audience that makes it feel like you're friends with these people…then those friends invite you into their bedroom.
Whether that excites you or disturbs you, it's a dramatically different model for both vlogging and for explicit content, which both tend to treat sex as compartmentalized from the rest of life. Videos posted online tend to be either all about sex or not (explicitly) about sex at all. But then, a similar separation is found in every known human culture.
While most other species of social animals engage in the reproductive act in plain view of their peers, humans retreat to private spaces. With the exception of ritualistic "bedding ceremonies," human societies tend to maintain a clear barrier between public life and sex life. The fact that Luna and James chose to erase that boundary is genuinely shocking. It suggests a kind of radical openness and honesty that some people claim to practice, but few actually do.
But as it turns out, that sense of radical openness was an illusion. While Luna and James were sharing their real life, as with every vlogging couple, they were only sharing the parts that looked nice. They represented their lives as a polished, romanticized version of reality. And as with many vlogging couples, the revelation of trouble in paradise came as surprise to their fans.
Luna left James in Bali in December of 2019, heading back to Europe. Initially Luna referred to this as "taking a kind of break" and started posting solo travel/sexual vlogs under the title Luna's Journey, while James began posting a more traditional vlog on a new YouTube channel called Le James.
They may have been drifting apart for a long time and only feigning their prior passion for each other for the sake of their shared business interest. The couple officially split in January, and their once popular Instagram account has been cut down to a single image.
Was a desire to move in different directions at the root of their split? They had seemed to have such a strong relationship. In part, that may have stemmed from the filtered nature of vlogging, but even after their breakup James claimed that he "was really so sure that [Luna] was the one."
Is there something corrosive about exposing even the most intimate aspects of your relationship to such a wide audience? Or was this a case of the normal sort of passion and dissolution that so many couples go through in their 20s?
Luna has continued to use some of the accounts that she and James used to share; and in recent episodes of Luna's Journey, she has been appearing with her new boyfriend, Evan—going hiking with friends, renting a camper van, and having sex in each place they visit. The videos are as popular as ever, and Luna and Evan now have their own shared Instagram account.
James, meanwhile, has been using his new YouTube channel to document his attempt to rebuild his life after losing his relationship, his job, and his home in one fell swoop. He has relocated to Portugal and built himself a tiny home in the woods. He goes surfing, muses about life, and has managed to accumulate more than 25,000 followers. He does have an OnlyFans account where he posts adult content for a subscription fee, but his YouTube vlog seems to be an entirely separate venture.
Clearly, for James at least, there was a sincere desire to share his life with the world that was separate from sexual exhibitionism, and there seems to be a decent-sized audience for it. But to what extent was the sexual component of Luna and James's videos together an inevitable extension of elements that are prevalent throughout vlogging?
Does the audience's obsessive interest in the romanticized lives of vlogging couples already verge on fetishizing? Is there a substantial difference between the fantasies represented in their selective version of reality and the fantasies found on every adult site on the Internet?
Luna and James are not the first vloggers to split only to then continue broadcasting their separate lives to an eager audience as they move on and form new relationships. If it's become ordinary to watch people we don't know working through that kind of personal drama, is it so strange for them to also give us access to their sex life?
Alternatively, is this part of a model for how adult content can begin to normalize sex and sexuality?
If it's safe to assume that a lot of the hang-ups and dysfunctions that disrupt our sex lives are tied to shame, can adult content that treats sex more as a normal part of life—rather than a surreal world where pizza delivery and the existence of step-siblings is somehow overtly sexual—help us as a society to move past that shame and develop healthier relationships with our own sexuality?
While these vlogs are not devoid of the problems that pervade the adult film industry—e.g. unrealistic standards of beauty, preferences for certain interracial pairings, and prioritizing visually stimulating activity over the pleasure of the participants—maybe they could be part of moving things in a more sex-positive direction. Maybe...
It's a complicated situation without a lot of clear answers. But if there is one certainty that we can all take from this, it's a piece of advice that may only apply to James at the moment but that we should all keep in mind going forward: Never watch your ex's sex vlogs.
31 Halloween Movies to Watch This October
Juxtapose the horrors of Fox News against the more enjoyable horrors of Stephen King movies.
This autumn, our world is grappling with a bevy of horrors—an ongoing pandemic, relentless unchecked racial injustice sanctified by our legal system, the gaping void of an open supreme court seat, and an election that could potentially unravel all of American democracy.
Of course, October also brings with it a far more pleasant kind of horror: The blissfully distracting, transportive, folky wonder that is Halloween season. This October, we'll all have to intersperse pre-election phone banks and protests with some spooky autumnal entertainment in order to avoid burnout and keep our spirits alive.
The good thing is, fall offers plenty of options in the realm of transportive art and culture. Namely, these dark autumn nights are perfect for playing through your favorite horror movies. From the kitschy to the gory to the downright spine-chilling, horror movies have a way of bringing many of us an odd kind of peace. Plus, a recent study discovered that people who love horror movies might actually be faring better during the pandemic.
October 1st: When Harry Met Sally<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjYxNjYwOX0.ys7_a4zeIQ3dDH67G-YDSDxLOiGnRcK8qitL9zvqDaU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4fb3f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab086a7a1ac31fefcd104d7493482a05" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="When Harry Met Sally" />
October 2nd: St. Elmo's Fire<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDI4MzQ1NH0.4XIqGuRzglzgYmgX3OOLlBJVv8iZe25DymX8YLRGM3Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="53b07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbdc045e2e91d3bbc3481ebcab521878" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St Elmo's Fire" />
October 3rd: Dead Poets' Society<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjg2NzkzMX0.FP1zIYWFZz6n1x_5kf4ElXK4kajvwG2rXlzKAKHJ0tg/img.jpg?width=980" id="19f74" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="830f4753a33674ef991b2099dd67be9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dead poet's Society" />
October 4th: Election<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTg2ODQ1OX0.xUwDDU9KFxQ0Rb9GwTY6pqTdgkayQ393Wc45tFuMUT4/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef08e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2613ad0cdd33461f16e31ec3416c8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Election" />
October 5th: Carrie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NzU4OH0.8CCRsBWz2UqxjXn2iGGW9KgPxALn9GxymHftILeghgg/img.jpg?width=980" id="aa71e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fedd58244e2ad996631c906c2db0f316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Carrie" />
October 6th: Pet Sematary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDIzNTk3M30.4byuAs0JCVOIgcLk4DYkjQbOp9ZMdXz0_FyS-uCIcEo/img.jpg?width=980" id="fb70c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="852851aacce98523b2abc8538983103d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Sematery" />
October 7th: The Shining<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTI5Mjk5NX0.k9fY4zxEBctsnQs2VvygAREaug3NayEi2FNxekh6OBk/img.png?width=980" id="0b84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0415b35cd67366e1a6c981ca53a5437" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Shining" />
October 8th: Coco<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTUzOTI1OX0.vreDwuvkM36bHPiifYipJ2lvefjBqn1XstcpWmjwWME/img.jpg?width=980" id="675fa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4b6959dd2239b9a85affcf01437fc2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coco" />
October 9th: Coraline<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjYzMzgyM30.YlPk1QLnhVCQINYwQayZOiYK8G2Dsy_zO0Q56s6xO6c/img.jpg?width=980" id="403be" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee36a711590eba859557d7f6a70c6b76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coraline" />Coraline
October 10th: Practical Magic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTczNzc5MX0._yRufKMihOSQ0VZ8g8OdJsLByiIm_KbLqSOMs8vk9JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27cc0c67b517ab36cbc2890575a5bf11" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Practical Magic" />
October 11th: Hocus Pocus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYwOTYxN30.5kCYG4AvX2czdCxaTvQ7rtJFc2tjd4KgLxDkvcdqJQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="da52c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d77abb782892640245b6ae7678d99d0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hocus Pocus" />
October 12th: The Vvitch<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ5ODMxOH0._2FFNiYCnyNL3qy38-vZWE4MOFX1WdXDFaoQy2CuUa4/img.jpg?width=980" id="65449" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82ffa5807ce1db87874c80e74ea16f47" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Creepy Catalogue" />
October 13th: A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY1ODAwMX0.AmqqJ4v3sCe5EvaRm5Rwt5xXrX6Uysj2u77GGOj_t8I/img.jpg?width=980" id="70e91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d689e7c08ef9060db8e4697a1d7bd56c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" />
October 14th: Nosferatu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDE3OTk2OX0.doZ4k8UdVfhB5sJ2ld_rIyuctLavE4krCTnOetoBWxc/img.jpg?width=980" id="efed6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e3dc6d9a54ba3dff67fadeaa7c8ce41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nosferatu" />
October 15th: The Conjuring<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzIwNTY0M30.QlpL-MtAx7bCQqFBWb14P51FFK5khK8YbFTraXoVgaM/img.jpg?width=980" id="defa5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4629b77e35969f9c2d4797a9f6ba8251" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Conjuring" />
October 16: Friday the 13th<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzY0MDgyN30.5g3awwMi_my0ApiDJKBE-9HfrZw68LPZrBxxRvxbflU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7f1b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="097c8d7efdf37ded74c24384ab3cd49f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 17th: Poltergeist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg1NjgyMH0.PJj1qCJvbP7xvsoH52wjKn2CXG2XV5O9drtx7l6rAzo/img.jpg?width=980" id="554bf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9689e1f23d181ee0b21e2e170d84ba3b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 18th: The Blair Witch Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjIxNTI3NX0.qSoYqxt5p_bVvAuXT1T15nUrsto4ghg7wtLO2xNjssg/img.jpg?width=980" id="a11c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4854c96762d9680e97f3c7a2c0ecf693" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Heather Donahue" />
October 19th: Get Out<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTAxOTg1OX0.nwRI68-ATkPCIpSdr6EaxaYG8gxjtn-gchmUbcOImoA/img.jpg?width=980" id="71328" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948d2e36b181879939b6be02de218805" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 20th: It Follows<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDg1MjY4MX0.CjgxNsoGpJI9NAEdHiimUB-feoPz8q5Tps69t9Nd3W8/img.jpg?width=980" id="556ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a07dd5dcef7f92db13f5fd953a46df0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Follows" />
October 21st: Donnie Darko<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI1MTc1M30.CO0Q1lgV_5LefTXcQgvsoIWhjgyejzkEMFn7ERAtBrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="017ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a6306f1770692c3e858ea5ebd697fd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hereditary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDcyODY5NX0.lnUjL-Z3FMhmf6V1WOg-G8CuTLFt-n1eepbgRtRgQdY/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5119" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e0317216ce697006b186176eb8d8dc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hausu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE3NDIxNX0.RSIr8FqrDoijDlhoDuJJKkVq1Dwv5ZZdbg-oquVPlx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="086a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5542cb6738e5e60440974c3a7320516" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 24th: Green Room<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA4NDIzMn0.mnqNNZxtnhAIwMgccLnyAMVImNgB66AQoXSBjfHhqCM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a926" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acc76371a0e4806ba1e6cd836d350395" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 25th: Saw<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTc3NzY4N30.mfcHfpOlnpi3r80Dh8yHz3cd0m_f-rrSV--BoOeaIdA/img.jpg?width=980" id="137e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f803a63998d8bc7716c5a5155dd19f69" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 26th: The Rocky Horror Picture Show<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTgwOTY5M30.3RcbS_a8DI8n2maIfH6edf-yrJNGpyKDnMD4-7Is72o/img.jpg?width=980" id="55e8f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="320eee267e2b8fac5ba8116ffc6d0464" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 27th: The Babadook<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTAyOTEyMn0.2fMIJpzo-sANOlI5E3VlgLLkGsn9vq_e84JT2lZEltg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7dc83" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2de3391585ba77f4d729530081fb3974" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 28th: Fox News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ5NzEwMX0.juMSCwV4-ZBE3hsKTLFtBpP5TmiwV1pegPKX-34xtaQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="64d78" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e08093adb96eedefd83d3b7defa81e6c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Fox News<p>The scariest thing you can possibly watch on TV is the news, specifically Fox News, which not only does what every news station does and describes the horrors of our world: It also propagates lies and a narrative that seems like it literally comes from a parallel dimension. Feel the true fear, then be brave and take action in the election. Believe that you are the horror movie protagonist and not the first person to die, and then create your own narrative.</p>
October 29th: Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQyNjM2NX0.EasGKm3gIojdDV03nlCUnXJ9rbT-_ZTEO2J4PUBeAus/img.jpg?width=980" id="f29ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce3f3c4d91e5349cc6c05d46acdc6638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alien" />
October 30th: Train to Busan<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzAzNjI1OX0.qTRx47BZo2Fnw2En9fL9iFuIxqx5cPjN48LI6trbeDw/img.jpg?width=980" id="95b98" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ed619448ce949faebd386e2dc8c72f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 31st: Halloween<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzcxMDgwOH0.-QLfYsZC6fFGQaKJxfRAWYxQTAkKw0hlVrPPivTvHJ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7f112" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a2a79b1285d8a93062295e6b4ecc114" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Halloween Movie" />
How Did 94-Year-Old David Attenborough Beat Jennifer Aniston's Record on Instagram?
An aging naturalist got to a million followers faster than America's A-list sweetheart.
How many 94-year-olds do you follow on Instagram?
If the answer is less than one, then you are not one of the 4.7 million people who have already followed David Attenborough since he joined the platform last week.
Even more impressive, it took the acclaimed naturalist and television presented just 4 hours and 44 minutes to reach 1 million followers. That's the fastest anyone has gotten that many followers—a full 32 minutes faster than Jennifer Aniston achieved the same feat back in October of 2019—and she inaugurated her account with a full reunion photo of the Friends cast.