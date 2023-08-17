For the first time, an episode of It's Real with Jordan and Demi features two unrelated guests. Madilyn Bailey and Rachel Grae are both singer-songwriters, but that's where the similarities end.



Bailey's debut album Hollywood Dead drops on August 23, and she's expecting her first child after that. Although she's excited for motherhood, she doesn't plan to take much of a break from music.



The Wisconsin native gained fame on America's Got Talent with a song composed of negative comments from her YouTube page. Since then, she's kept the momentum going with singles like "Doomsday in LA" and "Serious."



Grae, on the other hand, is about to go on tour. She'll headline a show at LA's Moroccan Lounge on September 20 before heading out in support of Dylan Matthew.



Since starting her recording career in 2021, Grae has released several singles including "Outsider," "Friend Like Me," and her latest "You Suck." Although she visits Los Angeles frequently, Grae calls the New York City area home.



Watch Bailey and Grae discuss how they write songs, their approach to social media, and their favorite guilty pleasure TV shows.

For more episodes of It's Real with Jordan and Demi, listen on Spotify or iHeart.