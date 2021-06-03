You might be at work right now, but don't be fooled — today is a national holiday.

June 3, 2021 marks the 40th birthday of McLovin: the faux persona made famous by the 2007 teen comedy Superbad.

The anniversary came to our attention thanks to the film's co-creator and co-star, Seth Rogen, who shared a photo of the iconic fake ID to Twitter. "Happy 40th birthday McLovin," Rogen wrote, with the addendum: "We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old." Happy birthday to our favorite 25-year-old Hawaiian organ donor.









Rogen and the film's other co-writer, Evan Goldberg, began writing the script for Superbad as teenagers; the plot is loosely based on their own experiences as high school students growing up in Vancouver in the '90s. Many of its stars, including Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Emma Stone, were relative newcomers at the time, with the film's popularity helping to bring them to the spotlight. Mintz-Plasse recently had a minor role in Promising Young Woman.

We do not condone the use of custom-made fake IDs like Fogell, but if you must, we recommend going with a first and last name. You're not Seal, after all.