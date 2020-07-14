"What Image Are You" Is the Internet's Most Wholesome New Meme
A new Internet meme indicates our alienation and simultaneous desire for connection.
Many of us are still in COVID-19 isolation, shaken from months of quarantine and horrific headlines followed by yet another month of protests featuring violent confrontations and countless unresolved horrors.
Needless to say everyone's had a different experience during this time—some people have suffered far more than others—but it's certainly been a traumatizing time for everyone.
These months of isolation have cost many of us close in-person relationships we may have taken for granted before, leaving us to rely on screens and endless Zoom meetings for ultimately insignificant connection.
Perhaps that's why the Internet's latest and most wholesome new meme, the "What __ You Are," places social connection and individuality at its center.
The "What __ Are You" meme is essentially the online version of those little tags or tschotskes you'd see in souvenir stores, each labeled with different names to give the illusion that they were created specifically for you. If you had an average name, you'd be able to gleefully pluck your own personal boat or picture frame from the spinning stand of objects, or you'd comb through looking for a meaningless yet charming gift to give to your friend, your sweetheart, or your parents.
This tradition has been all but frozen across America as little gift stores have shut down, and the ancient tradition of giving each other objects has been paused. But now the online world has invented its very own way of creating personalized souvenirs.
The premise of the "What __ Are You" meme is very simple: Accounts pick a theme and add a personalized name to different photos, thus creating digital souvenirs, perfect for sharing on stories or DMing to friends or exes whom you haven't spoken to for months. Why share them? Just because.
The most popular meme account is "what_image_are_you," which has 54.4k followers. In terms of the images it uses, most are what you might call "cursed images"—the kind of warped, low-quality photos that might've been taken on a digital camera in the 2000s. Many are photos that depict objects and suburban detritus in odd juxtapositions: a potato in a cup-holder, a snake smoking a cigarette, a half-naked person playing a saxophone about to step on a massively tangled pedalboard.
Cursed images offer a special kind of catharsis; for anyone who grew up in the hellscape of broken iPhone chargers and lead paint, they resonate. Cursed images are "not just creepy images," writes Jia Tolentino. "The word has acquired new valances, has come to signify increasingly generalized feelings of anxiety and malaise." She continues, "The cursedness that has come to be incessantly invoked online...may be connected to a sense that the very relationship between direct cause and effect has grown weaker."
"Americans are regularly dying in mass shootings but Congress won't pass basic gun legislation; the President has been racking up impeachable offenses since the Inauguration but momentum for impeachment is only building now, as we approach the end of 2019 (and, really, who knows for sure). At the same time, our sense of indirect, complex cause and effect may be tightening. We see Caribbean islands destroyed by hurricanes and look guiltily at our air-conditioning units; the Supreme Court ruled one way in Bush v. Gore and now Ivanka Trump is acting as a diplomat in North Korea's demilitarized zone," Tolentino adds. "I have never been able to interest myself too much in the idea that we are living in a simulation, and yet the idea of cursed energy does evoke a feeling that the simulation is breaking, and that something terrible is emerging from the breach."
That something terrible, as it turned out, was (at least in part) this pandemic and the dumpster fire that is 2020, which will certainly only grow worse as climate change intensifies.
We are indeed cursed; our 2019 forebodings, which seem innocent in hindsight, were correct. Each one of us is living in cursed times, so why not be assigned our own cursed images? Why not take ownership of our own doomed fates, as humans have since Eve first bit into the apple–or some ape was unlucky enough to evolve consciousness that allowed him to have his first crisis of meaning?
Some of the "what __ you are" accounts are far more pure-hearted than others. Since the first "what image are you" account cropped up, dozens of copycats have emerged. There's "what chicken you are," "what bird you are," "what frog you are," "what rats you are," "what rat are you," what rat are you_," "what goat you are," "what cow you are," "what cursed image are you," "what toilet are you," "what lizard you are," "what car you are," "what sandwich you are," "what panda you are," "what squirrel you are," "what fungi you are," and far more niche ones, like "what ed markey you are," and many, many more.
Like most viral memes, this one keeps blossoming, morphing to fit the desires of subcultures and individuals.
Many of the accounts label their photos with the same childish, inflated, rainbow-printed font (though some of the newer ones have chosen to use more basic, default fonts). The meme's power is in the juxtaposition between the font and the image, between the anonymity of the online sphere and the personalization of the name.
If you're lucky enough to see your name printed on one of the memes, you can't help but feel your heart leap. This is me, you think. That dog with the long, flowing, luscious hair on "what dog you are" is me.
This phenomenon—the leap of joy we feel when we see our names, or the compulsive desire to scroll until we find them—perhaps relies on the same sort of psychological pattern that leads us to identify with every horoscope we read. We cling to astrology like a lifeboat, memorizing our birth charts; perhaps it's the same impulse that makes us feel summoned when we see a post saying, "If you're looking for a sign, this is it." We want to see ourselves reflected in the world around us, and the more disconnected and out-of-place we feel, the harder we look.
And in an increasingly dehumanized, impersonal and alienated world, when many of us have been completely cut off from each other, and when the arbiters of organized society are breaking down—in many ways, possibly for the better—many of us may be seeking new ways to shape our identities, new ways to view ourselves in the context of others.
These memes, which link our names with random objects, give us that context while also affirming our own sense of anonymity, unmooredness, and, ultimately, meaninglessness. At the same time, the moments we spend scrolling through hundreds of posts we know are pointless just to find our own name proves that we still are seeking meaning and identity, and always will be, no matter how meaningless and arbitrary our time on Earth actually is.
RIP Naya Rivera: The Specific Importance of Santana to Femme-Presenting Gay Women
Rivera's "Glee" character was not just important, she was groundbreaking.
As a young queer girl growing up in the south, I was lucky that my parents weren't homophobes.
My parents believed that people were sometimes born gay, and while they wouldn't "wish that harder life" on their children, they certainly made me and my sister believe that gay people were just as worthy of love as anyone else. I was lucky.
Still, in my relatively sheltered world of Northern Virginia (a rich suburb near Washington D.C.), homophobia wasn't as blatant as hate crimes or shouted slurs, but it was generally accepted that being straight was, simply, better.
In high school, it wasn't uncommon to use "gay" as an insult or for girls to tease each other about being "lez." While many of us, if asked, would have said we were in support of gay marriage and loved The Ellen Show, being gay remained an undesirable affliction.
Even more insidious, I was instilled with the belief—by my church and my peers—that if gay and lesbian people could be straight, they would. But since they were simply incapable of attraction to the opposite sex or fitting into traditional gender roles, we should accept them as they are as an act of mercy. At the time, this kind of pity seemed progressive and noble. Those in my close circle of family and friends weren't openly dismissive or condemning of gay people, but we saw homosexuality as a clear predisposition with no gray areas.
Specifically: Gay men talked with a lilt, giggled femininely, and were interested in things that weren't traditionally "masculine." Meanwhile, gay women dressed like men, had no interest in makeup or other traditionally female interests, and probably had masculine bodies and features. In my mind, before someone came out as gay, they did everything in their power to "try to be straight" but were eventually forced to confront the difficult reality that they felt no attraction at all to the opposite sex. I viewed homosexuality not as a spectrum, but as a black and white biological predisposition that meant you were thoroughly, completely, and pitiably gay.
As a child, when I began to experience stirrings of attraction for other girls, I would reassure myself that not only had I definitely felt attraction for men in the past, but I also liked being pretty. I was a tomboy as a child, sure, but as I got older I recognized that my value was increased in the eyes of society if I tried to be a pretty girl. As it turned out, I even liked putting on clothes that made me feel good, I liked applying makeup, and I liked some traditionally "feminine" things. In my mind, this meant that I couldn't be gay, because gay women didn't like "girl" stuff.
As a teenager, I began to learn more about the difference between gender and sexuality, and the fluidity of both. I began to let myself feel some of the long-suppressed feelings of queer desire I still harbored.
Still, in the back of my mind, the instilled certainty of sexuality as an extremely rigid thing sometimes kept me up at night. What if I was gay? Would I have to change the way I looked? Would I have to give up some of the things I liked? In my mind, being gay meant your sexuality was your whole identity, and everything else about you disappeared beneath the weight of it.
But then, Santana came out as gay on Glee.
GLEE - The Santana 'Coming Out Scene' www.youtube.com
If you didn't watch Glee, than you might not know the importance of Naya Rivera's character to so many queer young women like myself. Santana was beautiful, she was popular, she had dated boys, she was feminine, she was sexy, and she was gay. There's even evidence that Santana had previously enjoyed relationships with men.
But the character came out anyways, not because she had to or because it was obvious to everyone around her that she was gay, but because her attraction to women was an aspect of her identity she was proud of. It wasn't an unfortunate reality she simply had to make the best of; it was an exciting, beautiful, aspect of her identity worth celebrating.
Before Santana, it had never really come home for me that being gay wasn't an entire identity—that it wasn't an affliction or disorder, but just another part of a person. She also didn't suddenly start wearing flannels or cutting her hair after coming out. She was the same feminine person she had always been. I had never realized that being a gay woman didn't have to look a certain way. Santana and Brittany's gay storyline showed two femme-presenting women in love, and for me, that was a revolution.
If it wasn't for Naya Rivera, we may never have had that important story line.
"It's up to writers, but I would love to represent [the LGBTQ community] because we know that there are tons of people who experience something like that and it's not comical for them in their lives," Rivera told E! News in 2011. "So I hope that maybe we can shed some light on that."
While Rivera herself wasn't gay (the importance of casting gay actors in gay roles is a separate conversation), she understood how important her character was to the queer community. "There are very few ethnic LGBT characters on television, so I am honored to represent them," Rivera told Latina magazine in 2013. "I love supporting this cause, but it's a big responsibility, and sometimes it's a lot of pressure on me."
Rivera wasn't just a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community on screen. In 2017, she wrote a "Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community" for Billboard's Pride Month. In it, she wrote, "We are all put on this earth to be a service to others and I am grateful that for some, my Cheerios ponytail and sassy sashays may have given a little light to someone somewhere, who may have needed it. To everyone whose heartfelt stories I have heard, or read I thank you for truly enriching my life."
Now, as we mourn the loss of Naya Rivera, at least we can take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on—that the light her Cheerios ponytail and sassy sashays gave us won't go out any time soon.
Excuse me, I have to go weep-sing-along to Rivera's cover of landslide now.
Glee - Landslide (Full Performance + Scene) 2x15 youtu.be
Happy Non-Binary Week: 9 Non-Binary and Genderqueer Indie Musicians You Need to Know
Celebrate Non-Binary Week 2020 with these musicians we love.
It's Non-Binary Week, dedicated to those who don't fit within the traditional gender binary.
This week in mid-July has been defined as "a week by, for, and about non-binary people," dedicated to uplifting and celebrating them. It's an extension of Non-Binary People's Day, typically celebrated on July 14.
Though genders outside of the male-female binary have existed in a number of ancient cultures, terms like "non-binary" and "genderqueer" were first used in the 1990s. Since then, many people have come out as non-binary—whatever that means for them. Some non-binary people still use the pronouns they were assigned at birth, while others might prefer they/them or other neutral pronouns.