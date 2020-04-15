Believe Luisana Lopilato: Husband Michael Bublé Is Not an Abuser

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé has faced intense scrutiny since he appeared to "elbow" his wife "aggressively" in an Instagram Live feed.
His wife and Argentinian model and actress, 32, Luisana Lopilato took to Instagram to defend her husband after backlash flooded Twitter and Instagram. Bublé, 44, and his wife have been live streaming to their fans while quarantining together. Many viewers allege that Bublé has shown a pattern of abusive behavior in their livestreams, from "elbowing" his wife and grabbing her arm for speaking over him in a 2-second video clip to telling her "I'm going to kill you" when she fumbled the phone after a livestream.
While the issue of domestic abuse or intimate partner violence (IPV) is serious, under-reported, and in need of more resources, Bublé was clearly not acting in anger in these instances. In the mere seconds of video footage, his behavior is best described as playful and joking. It's true that abusers may also believe they are joking and being playful while they cause serious harm, but the most glaring problem with publicly accusing Bublé of domestic abuse is the lack of context. In just a few seconds, it's impossible to declare with certainty that the full exchange entailed. But Lopilato took to Instagram recently to clarify.
Lopilato posted in Spanish: "Thank you for worrying about me. It's very important that we pay attention to the concerns that were mentioned. Fortunately, I am not suffering."
"It is important that we continue to pay attention so that we are able to help the women that are going through a bad time," she added. "It made me very happy to see the level of awareness my followers have with this topic. I am proud to be Argentinian, and your messages demonstrate to me once again all of the love that you have for me and us. So, thank you, but this is not my case."
She continued, "We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us."
In fact, Lopilato says that the claims "not fair" and offensive to her family. She stated that she wouldn't "allow" the "lies" because they "disrespect my family." She asserted that she has "no doubts who my husband is and would choose him again a million times over!"
State and federal laws, including the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), define "abuse" as not just physical; rather, it also includes "harassment, intimidation of a dependent, and generally interfering with someone's personal liberty." One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical intimate partner violence, from shoving, pushing, and slapping to behaviors not commonly seen as "domestic violence."
While it is crucial to be aware and wary of toxic relationship patterns–for the sake of the 20 people per minute who are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence-jumping to conclusions to make public accusations is also dangerous. And it is never a source of entertainment.
Lopilato noted that the backlash was encouraged by the public's high-strung mindset during quarantine; people at home going stir-crazy are more likely to create false drama in order to entertain themselves. She urged people not to go along with the people who are "doing damage and taking advantage of a pandemic, when people are suffering and dying and stuck in their homes, to gain fame and followers." She concluded, "I'm asking you all who trust me after so many years to not allow it either. I leave the consequences up to God now, with no need to add more and doing what I think is right when someone messes with my family. The world needs love, hope, morals, unity and solidarity now more than ever. NOT those types of people."