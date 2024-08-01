For decades, Mike Post has been one of television's greatest composers. His iconic themes include Law & Order, NYPD Blue, The A-Team, and Magnum, P.I. He also scores individual episodes. His ability to set the mood for a TV show is unmatched.



When the industry shut down during Covid, Post kept writing music. Inspired by Copland, Dvorak, and the Westerns he loved as a kid, he recorded the album Message from the Mountains/Echoes of the Delta. It's an epic orchestral work with elements of blues and bluegrass.



Now 79, Post shows no signs of slowing down. With the energy and enthusiasm of a man half his age, he continues to compose music for television full time.



Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Post about creating the album and the stories behind some of his most famous TV themes.

Mike Post Breaks Down his New Album and Iconic TV Themes | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

