While many trends on the platform are ephemeral, morning routine advice is eternally relevant. The #MorningRoutine tag has over 8.8 Billion views. Yes, Billion with a capital B. Popular videos showcase a variety of rituals for a variety of lifestyles. A morning regimen for vanlifers, couples, triplets, even a mother of 10 — there’s something for everyone.

Taking the trend into the future tense is the “ Aesthetic Morning Routine.” These heavily curated montages act as semi-realistic peeks into other people’s lives. They’re aesthetic, intentional, and — most importantly — aspirational.

One blockbuster trend to emerge from this culture is the aestheticization of “That Girl.” This archetype is meant to signify the finest in all of us. She’s who any user could be if they truly lived up to their potential. Apparently, that includes bullet journals, green smoothies, at-home workouts, and a Clean Girl Demeanor.

Similarly, TikTok personal trainers have experienced a boost in popularity. GQ dubbed the app “the future of online fitness” and it's easy to see why. This democratized platform matches individuals with trainers who look like them while meeting their needs. One key value is they’re not restricted by their location or a gym they can — or cannot — afford.

TikTok personal trainers share short workouts (I’m all for the exercise snacking trend), nutrition tips, and, yes, even videos of their morning practice that leads to optimal health.

Packed with apple watches, smoothies, and athleisure sets, these morning routines follow a predictable formula. But that’s kind of why we love them.

Professor Sarah Heilbronner from the University of Minnesota’s Department of Neuroscience told Refinery29 that this content boomed due to uncertain, anxiety-ridden times.

"People are looking for structure when their own structures are upended,” she revealed. “Routines can have very positive impacts on our lives, particularly if they are healthy and positive. It seems like most of the actions in the morning routine videos fit into that mold."

Even before the dawn of TikTok, people have been seeking this kind of content as inspiration and motivation. We emulate those we want to be. We hope that by inhabiting their lives — replicating their systems, buying their brands — we can become them. And honestly, this is normal. Mimicry is essential to learning. So is building a foundation. And borrowing from people you look up to until you can fashion a routine of your own is a pretty smart move.

From Pinterest boards to Tumblr, and books like “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” there are endless sources of inspo. TikTok has refined the aesthetics of a morning regimen, but they’re not unique. In fact, most personal development content includes advice on having a morning ritual. Whether it’s waking up at 6 am, taking a cold shower, or skipping breakfast, there’s limitless advice on starting your day smart, starting your day right.

But what happens when this advice feels too prescriptive?

TikTok gym bros or trends like That Girl can move from light inspiration to intimidating instruction. Suddenly, cute morning routine videos go from anxiety-alleviating to anxiety-producing. You ask yourself, am I a bad person because my life doesn’t look like theirs? All because I missed an early morning workout?

The answer is hell no.

So what do you do? Don’t add up what it would cost to acquire all the features of the average TikTok morning routine … the answer will send you into a dark spiral. Instead, get back to basics.

Whether you’re seeking higher productivity, sharper focus, or more structure, we pursue this to feel better. Not how it looks on TikTok.

