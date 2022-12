She's just getting started, but NCognita displays a skill many rappers never achieve.



She can effortlessly twist a phrase, change speeds, and then do her own hook. She's comfortable on both club anthems and complex intellectual verses. Maybe that's how she ended up on the soundtrack to Issa Rae's HBO Max show Rap Sh!t.



Watch NCognita talk about some of her favorite songs for 5 Tracks That Inspired Me, and stream her EP The Playbook below.