The Tragic Death of "Deadliest Catch" Star Nick McGlashan
Was the 33-year-old's passing part of an epidemic of "deaths of despair?"
Since 2013, 33-year-old Nick McGlashan had been making regular appearances on the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch.
The show follows crab fisherman in who take to the tumultuous waters of the Bering Sea during the punishing autumn months of the king crab season. With rough waters and a rushed schedule trying to track down the shrinking crab populations, these fisherman are thought to have one of the deadliest jobs on the planet, but it's work that Nick McGlashan — a deck boss who had been fishing since the age of 13 — had the skill to do with relative safety.
So when Nick McGlashan died on December 27th, it wasn't because he lost his footing in a storm or got knocked overboard by a swinging crab pot. He didn't lose his life on the Bering Sea. He lost his life in the off-season, in a hotel room in Nashville, Tennessee.
McGlashan's history of drug and alcohol abuse, and the conditions of the hotel room where he was found dead have invited speculation about the cause of his untimely death. But those assumptions are both premature, and not really anyone's business.
Still, the reality of McGlashan's struggle with addiction points to a broader truth in American society: For many Americans, their is no job more dangerous than being out of a job.
To put that in perspective, we can look at the rate of fatal injuries among the most dangerous jobs in America. At the top of that list is commercial logging. There are nearly 100 fatal injuries per 100,000 logging workers recorded each year. Fishermen like Nick McGlashan are not far behind — with more than 77 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers annually.
If you worked in either of these industries for a 30 year career — all else being equal — you would stand a 2-3% chance of being killed on the job. But even those frightening figures are dwarfed by the rate of so-called "deaths of despair."
Suicides, drug overdoses, and deaths brought on by alcoholism have seen a steep rise in the US in recent decades — particularly among white men without college degrees — like McGlashan. And the problem has only gotten worse.
Since the 2008-2009 financial collapse, economic conditions have rebounded dramatically for the wealthiest Americans. But for middle-income families the recovery has been slow, and the financial situation for working class Americans has remained far below what it was in 2007.
Devastated to hear about the passing of @NickMcglashan. He showed me the ropes on the Summer Bay during my trip up… https://t.co/mihWqSxskZ— Anna Rumer (@Anna Rumer)1609181243.0
The result is rampant underemployment and ballooning debt. The result is millions of Americans living under increased strain — and many of them succumbing to despair. The recovery from 2020 will be no better if we don't address the underlying issues.
Of course it doesn't help that the for profit healthcare system has pushed skyrocketing insurance and treatment costs and deliberately pushed addictive opioids on the millions of Americans who struggle with chronic pain — often connected to the kind of physical and repetitive work that is referred to as "unskilled" labor. And considering the way our culture loves to attribute all economic success or failure to personal character, is it any wonder that the mortality rate is so much higher among unemployed Americans?
The latest statistics on these issues predate the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, and the unprecedented layoffs that resulted. But even prior to that latest indignity, the rate of deaths of despair among white Americans without a college degree was in excess of 120 per 100,000 people — well above the fatality rate of even the most dangerous jobs. The rate for Black Americans with the same education level is not far behind — and climbing even more rapidly.
Whether or not Nick McGlashan's tragic death belongs with these statistics, the fact remains that deaths of despair are quietly happening all over America.
But what is the solution? There was no choice but to shut down large portions of the economy in order to minimize the spread of a deadly pandemic. Were deaths of despair the inevitable consequence?
Sadly, this tragic aspect of 2020's seemingly endless supply of tragedy could have been avoided. A 2012 study of mortality rates in Germany and the US showed that the relationship between unemployment and mortality was not nearly as high in Germany.
In a 2017 episode of Deadliest Catch Nick McGlashan was visibly ill, and talked about fleeing a hospital after receiving worrying news about his blood work. Was he scared for his health, or scared that he wouldn't be able to afford whatever treatment he might have needed?
A country with a more robust social safety net — where people are not so relentlessly shamed for collecting government benefits, and where losing your job doesn't mean losing your healthcare — can prevent deaths of despair. If the wealthy and those with political power cared to support the working class people of this country, we could have more seriously locked down back in March to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths from the coronavirus.
We could have provided regular payments and universal healthcare to save millions more from being crushed by economic conditions. Instead, "leaders" like Mitch McConnell are currently blocking efforts to help those who are struggling most — who need more than $600 to survive nine months of this protracted, half-hearted, and ineffective lockdown — because it might mean higher taxes for billionaires down the line.
All the while Americans are losing their homes, their livelihoods, and their lives.
Is Playboi Carti's “Whole Lotta Red” Really That Bad?
Playboi Carti has always been a trendsetter, an explorer of new worlds, and Whole Lotta Red finds him further pushing the boundaries.
"Damn my sh*t so radical," Playboi Carti caws over giddy synths and meticulous high hats on his 2017 debut mixtape.
To be fair, to call Playboi Carti's discography anything other than progressive is to do the emcee a disservice. From the guileful braggadocio of his self-titled mixtape to the unhinged, animated mania of 2018's Die Lit, Playboi Carti has always walked the line between groundbreaking art and nonsensical absurdity.
Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.
Phoebe Bridgers Became a Star This Year
How did Phoebe Bridgers turn from an indie darling to one of 2020's biggest breakout stars?
The first time I saw a photo of Phoebe Bridgers, she was standing in a graveyard, glaring at the camera.
It was 2017. The photo had been posted by Julien Baker, one third of the trio she and Bridgers would later form and an artist I was obsessed with at the time. Phoebe was opening for Julien then. She had only one EP out—a collection of acoustic recordings that featured the original version of "Killer," which I still think is one of Bridgers' best tracks.
Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020
Find out what Popdust users cared about the most in 2020.
Plenty has been said and written about the chaos of 2020.
Between the global health crisis, economic recession, political turmoil, and social justice movements that transfixed the world, it seems that something notable happened just about every day of this year.
1. If You Screen Grabbed the Jamal Murray Video, Delete It Now<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDk0MTc3Nn0.F2-QtaewhvgYbK3xsaTCC5NcQOkVeIJKxKHWVzJYiZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="70cf9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1129b646bf7c2af3b3b0bf996fa3a11c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel" />
Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel<p>In late March, Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray's Instagram story began to fill with a firestorm of strange content. Among this content was a video that appeared to show the basketball player receiving oral sex from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. The videos were quickly deleted, with Murray claiming he'd been hacked. But that didn't stop Instagram users from screen recording the video, later using it to harass Hempel. As the article notes, "When it comes down to it, you can't call yourself a feminist, or even a decent human being, and continue to possess an intimate and sexually explicit video shared without the consent of the people who are featured."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jamal-murray-sex-tape-2645571520.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
2. Misogyny Disguised as Misery: We Need to Talk About Hobo Johnson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDMyMjY0Mn0.7CsiIe_i5VUPPSEA6kImqHirFGtfm3F1Vi3HUxQ4CO4/img.png?width=980" id="39e7f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4a3f769ba7265b8594fa3a81ffc7a9d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hobo Johnson" />
Hobo Johnson<p>One of our most controversial articles of the year, this piece discusses allegations of sexual assault brought against emo rapper and viral sensation Hobo Johnson. Allegations aside, a deep dive into his lyrics reveal a level of masculine manipulation masquerading as sensitivity. As noted in the article, "No matter how he treats women in real life, his artist persona and the attitudes he expresses in his music pose real dangers with potentially nauseating consequences."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/hobo-johnson-mysogyny-2644969399.html" target="_blank"><strong></strong>Read the full article here.</a></p>
3. The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI3MTAwMn0.pSoJuZKR6xzfxMNVbSjFX8RWyfD6VmNyJflybD2-GMw/img.jpg?width=980" id="d46fb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdbde2ff03494b696d9915ca68153c2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Animal Crossing Villagers" />
Animal Crossing Villagers

As the world seemed to crumble around us in March 2020, millions of people turned to a more pleasant virtual reality for escape. Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch sold a record number of games, making it one of the most successful video games in history. Of course, with the game's popularity came a lot of strong opinions from devoted fans. Among the most contentious points to make the rounds online was the discussion of which Animal Crossing villager is the absolute worst. 

Read the full article here.
4. Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQ2NDg0NH0.P-xNH_aWmHZfnkuIbn_39u2Owc2vjJDEvxztUaxFh8Y/img.png?width=980" id="80ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2e7606dd59168917c601e368cab6f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos" />
Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos prior to their divorce<p>Amazon CEO Jaff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced in December 2020 <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/16/mackenzie-scott-ex-wife-of-jeff-bezos-gives-away-4bn-in-four-months-amazon-covid" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that she had donated more than $4.1 billion</a> to nearly 400 charities in recent months, focusing on areas and issues closely connected to the COVID pandemic.</p><p>In discussing her giving, she wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling ... Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires." This seemed to some like an explicit call out of her ex- husband, who, in comparison to Scott, has donated very little of his vast fortune all while becoming exponentially richer throughout the pandemic. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/mackenzie-scott-jeff-bezos-charity-2649521535.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
5. Dolly Parton on Black Lives Matter: "Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter?"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQ1MjQ1OH0.tQ3FlPG-Tp014D-yHdnTigXcEgghfI_MwkuEMAhembA/img.jpg?width=980" id="0bbb9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1004fb7619e89e54ee650f475139bc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dolly Parton Black Lives Matter interview" />
Dolly Parton<p>Dolly Parton has had a big year in the realm of social activism. Not only did she <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-may-have-partly-funded-modernas-coronavirus-vaccine-2648954774.html" target="_blank">partially fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine</a>, she also came out as a strong voice in favor the Black Lives Matter movement. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said in the interview this summer. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little whites a**** are the only ones that matter? No!" she said.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank"></a></p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p>
6. James Franco's Testimony Could Send Amber Heard to Jail<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUwNTk4OH0.1rX6nxFIRhYHfM4mgrOvehfBeB-tcOoL_3pK46AckOE/img.jpg?width=980" id="b5c73" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10c7b9af1b17c9c54805673775a9bec5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="James Franco and Amber Heard" />
James Franco and Amber Heard<p>The drama between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp has been explosive, to say the least. In 2016, after filing for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive to her, leading to years of court battles and emerging evidence of a relationship that was likely abusive on both sides. In 2020, Depp subpoenaed James Franco for supposed surveillance footage that proved Heard had faked the bruises on her face that she submitted as evidence of Depp's abuse. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/johnny-depp-amber-heard-2645666590.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
7. I Hate the Way Pete Buttigieg Kisses His Poor Husband<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM4NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzUwODM0Nn0.wi41xdN589EXmOAUJSGRq9TlS5ji6z9lmicS_CVBsCI/img.png?width=980" id="7b4db" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31ac379971d8a7fbafe78864cc255f76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Buttigieg kissing his husband" /><p>While it's unquestionably a major step for LGBTQ+ rights and representation that Pete Buttigieg was able to make it as far as he did in the Presidential primaries, we had some questions. No, not about his platform, and no, not about the idea of a gay man in the White House, but about the way Pete and his husband kiss. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/this-haunts-me-buttigieg-kiss-2645044062.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
8. Meet the Failed Humans Pretending Bullied 9-Year-Old Quaden Bayles Is an 18-Year-Old Scam Artist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM2OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU3NTAxMn0.7juordA5MM0Lur1FcZeOoAA6P3xWxwgGKlAxKe81mPI/img.png?width=980" id="bb9c9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16542e2aa15afaaf663374d16bafb8fa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Quaden Bayles" />
Quaden Bayles<p>This heartbreaking story is about Quaden Bayles, a young boy who was born with dwarfism. In February of this year a video of Quaden struggling with the emotional toll of constant bullying went viral. Of course, the Internet being the seething cesspool that it is, strangers started to bully Quaden, claiming that he was lying about his age. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/quaden-bayles-bullying-conspiracy-2645216107.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
9. Meet the Man Behind QAnon—America's Fastest Growing Cult<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTMyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc5MDYyMX0.pF0vbTWc1E1k3g4aUFFYJpmz1m3K_M7gkHXtnW3NwWw/img.png?width=980" id="dd3a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="231551956c06e557e962cf90a92cde49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>If you've somehow avoided hearing about it, QAnon is a fast-growing online conspiracy theory. As we explain in the article: "They believe that their mysterious prophet has awakened them to a reality that you and I will soon be forced to face: that global elites from Washington DC to Hollywood are part of a Satanic (possibly Jewish) cabal of murderous, cannibalistic pedophiles who torture children in order to harvest their adrenaline-rich blood and oxidize it into the addictive drug adrenocrhome."</p><p>QAnon's leader is an elusive figure named Q, who claims to have ties to the inner workings of the government. While Q's identity is supposedly a secret, he might not be as anonymous as he thinks. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jim-watkins-qanon-2647439021.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
10. Meet America's Worst Couple: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTI5OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODczNjAwOH0.unQcYGpV7rnTRmh2Q4TxDJSUGBc8t_BW95yAw6pbNTU/img.png?width=980" id="0733c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a474c8926b4fee3bacccdb47cdff8dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt" />
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<p>In June of this year, among the already chaotic terror of 2020, a new two-headed beast took center stage for a brief moment. <em>Fox News</em> anchor Sean Hannity, 58, and <em>Fox & Friends</em> host Ainsley Earhardt, 43, began to date shortly after Hannity divorced his wife of 20 years, easily taking the spot for the worst couple in America. But just how bad are they? <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sean-hannity-ainsley-earhardt-2646171458.html" target="_blank">Read the full article and find out. </a></p>
Wonder Woman 1984 is the long-awaited sequel of 2017's Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot portraying the titular superhero for the fourth time in a feature film.
