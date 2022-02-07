There are several factors that make a global pop star—talent, style, drive, and of course, memorable songs.

Already a huge star in her native Israel, Noa Kirel has all of those things, and she’s ready to break into the American market.

Her anthemic singles and elaborate music videos, including the David LaChapelle-inspired “Bad Little Thing,” indicate she can hang with the likes of Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.

The 20-year-old talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about her musical journey, choreography, and how she balanced military service with her singing career.