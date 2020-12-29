Nostradamus Made 8 Spooky 2021 Predictions (for You Specifically)
A 16th century French astrologer-poet had a surprising amount to say about your plans for the new year.
In 1568, two years after his death, the final edition of Michel de Nostredame's Les Prophéties was published.
It contained 942 quatrains — four line stanzas of poetry — concerned largely with fire, death, and plagues. These were themes that figured heavily in Europe at that time, but Les Prophéties was intended to lay out the dark future of life on Earth leading up to the end of time.
Based in part on how previous astrological patterns lined up with historical events, the book borrows heavily from texts both historical and contemporary to the man we know as Nostradamus. But unlike the people he plagiarized, Nostradamus has remained a staple of popular culture up to the present day. And his cryptic predictions have earned an eerie reputation for always coming true — as long as you know how to correctly misinterpret them after the fact.
But with a new year nearly upon us, and the doom and gloom of 2020 still looming, some have taken a bold step to seek indications of what lies ahead — rather than waiting around for tragic events that can be predicted in retrospect. This effort has produced a number of terrifying conclusions about 2021, most notably relating to asteroids and zombies, and possibly a devastating earthquake and cybernetic super-soldiers.
Predicting September 11th www.youtube.com
He has previously been credited with predicting events like the death of Princess Diana, the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and the outbreak of COVID-19. But those predictions were all decoded after the fact. If we can instead look ahead and decode his warnings about "young people: Half-dead to give a start," and "In the sky ... a long trail of sparks," we can prepare ourselves for the coming of zombies and asteroids.
Of course, considering the fact that he has been dead for more than 450 years, it may come as a surprise to some readers that the famed astrologer would have had anything to say about this next year in particular. But the truth is that if you know how to read his work properly, his predictions get far more precise than that.
With that in mind, what follows are ten predictions that Nostradamus made about what you specifically — the only person reading this article — should expect for 2021.
The source for all quatrains used is Edgar Leoni's 1961 translation of the original text. Fair warning: even setting aside zombies and asteroids, it's going to be a rough one.
You're Going to Hook Up With Someone You Meet Through Social Media
Century VIII, Quatrain 66
When the inscription D.M. is found
in the ancient cave, revealed by a lamp.
Law, the King and Prince Ulpian tried,
the Queen and Duke in the pavilion under cover.
Let's start with some good news. You're going to be looking through your DMs when you notice a horny one that you ignored a long time ago. You will connect with this thirsty stranger and get up to some freaky stuff with them. Good for you. Just make sure to clean up the pavilion after you guys try "the Queen and Duke." That one is messy.
Your Houseplants are Not Going to Do Well
Century VI, Quatrain 11
The seven branches will be reduced to three,
The elder ones will be surprised by death,
The two will be seduced to fratricide,
The conspirators will be dead while sleeping.
We all know you don't exactly have a green thumb, but this time it won't really be your fault. Just accept that these things happen, and next time you go plant shopping try to look for some succulents that are less conspiratorial.
You will No Longer Be Able to Use Your Friend's Streaming Account
Century VI, Quatrain 34
The device of flying fire
Will come to trouble the great besieged chief:
Within there will be such sedition
That the profligate ones will be in despair.
You've been signed into your friend's Netflix for too long. He's sick of your viewing habits affecting his recommendations —he feels "besieged." So if you want to keep using your "device of flying fire" (Amazon Fire Stick), you and your roommates ("the profligate ones") have to get your own streaming account.
That Rescue Cat Is Going to Be More Trouble Than It's Worth
Century III, Quatrain 73
When the cripple will attain to the realm,
For his competitor he will have a near bastard:
He and the realm will become so very mangy
That before he recovers, it will be too late.
You're going to adopt a cat that is missing at least one limb/eye (not cool for Nostradamus to call it "the cripple," but the 1500s were a different time). It's going to get outside and get in a fight with a neighborhood feral cat ("a near bastard"), and pick up an infestation of fleas as a result.
The next thing you know, there will be fleas all over your apartment, and they'll get into the rest of the building. Before you can get rid of them, you're going to get a bill for an exterminator from your landlord.
You're Going to See Your Coworker's Dick
Century II, Quatrain 29
The Easterner will leave his seat,
To pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul:
He will transpire the sky, the waters and the snow,
And everyone will be struck with his rod.
At next year's office Christmas party, a drunk coworker who grew up on the east coast is going to go to the bathroom — or "pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul" as it was known in 16th century France. When he comes back, his junk will be hanging out of his open fly.
He will be so embarrassed that he will request to be transferred to the European branch of the company and thus "transpire the sky, the waters, and the snow." But everyone will still be talking about his rod.
You're Going to Eat Some Old Cheese
Century I, Quatrain 25
The lost thing is discovered, hidden for many centuries.
Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a god-like figure.
This is when the moon completes her great cycle,
but by other rumours he shall be dishonoured.
You will be about to start your period — "when the moon completes her great cycle." If this has never happened to you, and you don't really have the anatomy to pull it off, don't worry. The important part is that you will have some intense cravings.
You'll find some old cheese hidden in the back of the fridge, and it will look okay, so you will celebrate Louis Pasteur — inventor of dairy pasteurization process. Or possibly just some random pastor. Do you buy your cheese from a random pastor?
But then it will turn out that the cheese was actually bad, and you will end up cursing his name from the bathroom.
You're Finally Going to Get Your Bathroom Redone
Century X, Quatrain 89
The walls will be converted from brick to marble,
Seven and fifty pacific years:
Joy to mortals, the aqueduct renewed,
Health, abundance of fruits, joy and mellifluous times.
It might be that time you spend stuck in the bathroom that motivates you to finally renovate. Marble tiles, new pipes ("aqueduct") and an ocean color scheme. Just pick everything carefully, because you're going to be stuck with it for the next 57 years. As a final touch, you will put a picture of fruit in the corner to soothe you while you're noisily using the facilities ("mellifluous times"). Good for you.
You're Going to Execute a Daring Prison Escape
Century IV, Quatrain 8
The great city by prompt and sudden assault
Surprised at night, guards interrupted:
The guards and watches of Saint-Quentin
Slaughtered, guards and the portals broken.
More good news! You're going to break out of San Quentin State Prison and get back to terrorizing "the great city" — San Francisco really is underrated. It's too bad about those guards, but they shouldn't have gotten in your way. While we can't condone your actions, we're happy that you're happy.
So now you have the highlights of your upcoming year. Do with this sacred knowledge what you will, but know that nothing can disrupt the course of your destiny as it was laid out by this great prophet some four centuries ago.
Oh, and if any of this doesn't come true, then we can all probably admit that Nostradamus' "predictions" are too vague and malleable to be taken seriously, and stop pretending that he foresaw every bad thing that will ever happen.
Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.
Phoebe Bridgers Became a Star This Year
How did Phoebe Bridgers turn from an indie darling to one of 2020's biggest breakout stars?
The first time I saw a photo of Phoebe Bridgers, she was standing in a graveyard, glaring at the camera.
It was 2017. The photo had been posted by Julien Baker, one third of the trio she and Bridgers would later form and an artist I was obsessed with at the time. Phoebe was opening for Julien then. She had only one EP out—a collection of acoustic recordings that featured the original version of "Killer," which I still think is one of Bridgers' best tracks.
- Phoebe Bridgers Debuts New Music, Discusses New Album - Popdust ›
- Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Song, Details New Album - Popdust ›
- Bob Dylan and Phoebe Bridgers' American Nightmares - Popdust ›
- Phoebe Bridgers "Punisher" Album Review - Popdust ›
- Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris ... ›
Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020
Find out what Popdust users cared about the most in 2020.
Plenty has been said and written about the chaos of 2020.
Between the global health crisis, economic recession, political turmoil, and social justice movements that transfixed the world, it seems that something notable happened just about every day of this year.
1. If You Screen Grabbed the Jamal Murray Video, Delete It Now<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDk0MTc3Nn0.F2-QtaewhvgYbK3xsaTCC5NcQOkVeIJKxKHWVzJYiZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="70cf9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1129b646bf7c2af3b3b0bf996fa3a11c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel" />
Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel<p>In late March, Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray's Instagram story began to fill with a firestorm of strange content. Among this content was a video that appeared to show the basketball player receiving oral sex from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. The videos were quickly deleted, with Murray claiming he'd been hacked. But that didn't stop Instagram users from screen recording the video, later using it to harass Hempel. As the article notes, "When it comes down to it, you can't call yourself a feminist, or even a decent human being, and continue to possess an intimate and sexually explicit video shared without the consent of the people who are featured."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jamal-murray-sex-tape-2645571520.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
2. Misogyny Disguised as Misery: We Need to Talk About Hobo Johnson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDMyMjY0Mn0.7CsiIe_i5VUPPSEA6kImqHirFGtfm3F1Vi3HUxQ4CO4/img.png?width=980" id="39e7f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4a3f769ba7265b8594fa3a81ffc7a9d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hobo Johnson" />
Hobo Johnson<p>One of our most controversial articles of the year, this piece discusses allegations of sexual assault brought against emo rapper and viral sensation Hobo Johnson. Allegations aside, a deep dive into his lyrics reveal a level of masculine manipulation masquerading as sensitivity. As noted in the article, "No matter how he treats women in real life, his artist persona and the attitudes he expresses in his music pose real dangers with potentially nauseating consequences."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/hobo-johnson-mysogyny-2644969399.html" target="_blank"><strong></strong>Read the full article here.</a></p>
3. The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI3MTAwMn0.pSoJuZKR6xzfxMNVbSjFX8RWyfD6VmNyJflybD2-GMw/img.jpg?width=980" id="d46fb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdbde2ff03494b696d9915ca68153c2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Animal Crossing Villagers" />
Animal Crossing Villagers<p>As the world seemed to crumble around us in March 2020, millions of people turned to a more pleasant virtual reality for escape. <em>Animal Crossing</em><em>: New Horizons</em> for the Nintendo Switch sold a record number of games, making it one of the most successful video games in history. Of course, with the game's popularity came a lot of strong opinions from devoted fans. Among the most contentious points to make the rounds online was the discussion of which <em>Animal Crossing</em> villager is the absolute worst. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/worst-animal-crossing-villagers-2645576474.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
4. Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQ2NDg0NH0.P-xNH_aWmHZfnkuIbn_39u2Owc2vjJDEvxztUaxFh8Y/img.png?width=980" id="80ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2e7606dd59168917c601e368cab6f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos" />
Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos prior to their divorce<p>Amazon CEO Jaff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced in December 2020 <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/16/mackenzie-scott-ex-wife-of-jeff-bezos-gives-away-4bn-in-four-months-amazon-covid" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that she had donated more than $4.1 billion</a> to nearly 400 charities in recent months, focusing on areas and issues closely connected to the COVID pandemic.</p><p>In discussing her giving, she wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling ... Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires." This seemed to some like an explicit call out of her ex- husband, who, in comparison to Scott, has donated very little of his vast fortune all while becoming exponentially richer throughout the pandemic. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/mackenzie-scott-jeff-bezos-charity-2649521535.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
5. Dolly Parton on Black Lives Matter: "Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter?"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQ1MjQ1OH0.tQ3FlPG-Tp014D-yHdnTigXcEgghfI_MwkuEMAhembA/img.jpg?width=980" id="0bbb9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1004fb7619e89e54ee650f475139bc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dolly Parton Black Lives Matter interview" />
Dolly Parton<p>Dolly Parton has had a big year in the realm of social activism. Not only did she <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-may-have-partly-funded-modernas-coronavirus-vaccine-2648954774.html" target="_blank">partially fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine</a>, she also came out as a strong voice in favor the Black Lives Matter movement. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said in the interview this summer. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little whites a**** are the only ones that matter? No!" she said.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank"></a></p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p>
6. James Franco's Testimony Could Send Amber Heard to Jail<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUwNTk4OH0.1rX6nxFIRhYHfM4mgrOvehfBeB-tcOoL_3pK46AckOE/img.jpg?width=980" id="b5c73" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10c7b9af1b17c9c54805673775a9bec5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="James Franco and Amber Heard" />
James Franco and Amber Heard<p>The drama between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp has been explosive, to say the least. In 2016, after filing for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive to her, leading to years of court battles and emerging evidence of a relationship that was likely abusive on both sides. In 2020, Depp subpoenaed James Franco for supposed surveillance footage that proved Heard had faked the bruises on her face that she submitted as evidence of Depp's abuse. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/johnny-depp-amber-heard-2645666590.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
7. I Hate the Way Pete Buttigieg Kisses His Poor Husband<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM4NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzUwODM0Nn0.wi41xdN589EXmOAUJSGRq9TlS5ji6z9lmicS_CVBsCI/img.png?width=980" id="7b4db" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31ac379971d8a7fbafe78864cc255f76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Buttigieg kissing his husband" /><p>While it's unquestionably a major step for LGBTQ+ rights and representation that Pete Buttigieg was able to make it as far as he did in the Presidential primaries, we had some questions. No, not about his platform, and no, not about the idea of a gay man in the White House, but about the way Pete and his husband kiss. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/this-haunts-me-buttigieg-kiss-2645044062.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
8. Meet the Failed Humans Pretending Bullied 9-Year-Old Quaden Bayles Is an 18-Year-Old Scam Artist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM2OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU3NTAxMn0.7juordA5MM0Lur1FcZeOoAA6P3xWxwgGKlAxKe81mPI/img.png?width=980" id="bb9c9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16542e2aa15afaaf663374d16bafb8fa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Quaden Bayles" />
Quaden Bayles<p>This heartbreaking story is about Quaden Bayles, a young boy who was born with dwarfism. In February of this year a video of Quaden struggling with the emotional toll of constant bullying went viral. Of course, the Internet being the seething cesspool that it is, strangers started to bully Quaden, claiming that he was lying about his age. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/quaden-bayles-bullying-conspiracy-2645216107.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
9. Meet the Man Behind QAnon—America's Fastest Growing Cult<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTMyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc5MDYyMX0.pF0vbTWc1E1k3g4aUFFYJpmz1m3K_M7gkHXtnW3NwWw/img.png?width=980" id="dd3a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="231551956c06e557e962cf90a92cde49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>If you've somehow avoided hearing about it, QAnon is a fast-growing online conspiracy theory. As we explain in the article: "They believe that their mysterious prophet has awakened them to a reality that you and I will soon be forced to face: that global elites from Washington DC to Hollywood are part of a Satanic (possibly Jewish) cabal of murderous, cannibalistic pedophiles who torture children in order to harvest their adrenaline-rich blood and oxidize it into the addictive drug adrenocrhome."</p><p>QAnon's leader is an elusive figure named Q, who claims to have ties to the inner workings of the government. While Q's identity is supposedly a secret, he might not be as anonymous as he thinks. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jim-watkins-qanon-2647439021.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
10. Meet America's Worst Couple: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTI5OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODczNjAwOH0.unQcYGpV7rnTRmh2Q4TxDJSUGBc8t_BW95yAw6pbNTU/img.png?width=980" id="0733c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a474c8926b4fee3bacccdb47cdff8dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt" />
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<p>In June of this year, among the already chaotic terror of 2020, a new two-headed beast took center stage for a brief moment. <em>Fox News</em> anchor Sean Hannity, 58, and <em>Fox & Friends</em> host Ainsley Earhardt, 43, began to date shortly after Hannity divorced his wife of 20 years, easily taking the spot for the worst couple in America. But just how bad are they? <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sean-hannity-ainsley-earhardt-2646171458.html" target="_blank">Read the full article and find out. </a></p>
"Wonder Woman 1984" is Finally Here! Was it Worth the Wait?
WW84 film full review
Wonder Woman 1984 is the long-awaited sequel of 2017's Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot portraying the titular superhero for the fourth time in a feature film.
Originally slated for release more than a year ago, on Dec. 13, 2019, the film's debut in the United States was pushed a surprising number of times before finally seeing the light of day on Dec. 25, 2020, via HBO Max. The film was first delayed until June, 2020, due to "rushed pre and post-production," but then received an additional extra seven months for the post-production team to perfect the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best of Black Culture in 2020
I'll be calling everything an "entanglement" for the rest of my days
There's no need to say it: 2020 was a rough year for everyone. But amidst the bounty of badness, there were small gems.
Black culture especially took some major losses — Rappers endorsing Trump, the death of major icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, and constant political and social unrest reminding us of the persistence of structural racism.
And yet, it managed to be a really good year for Black culture. From music to film and some of the little good quarantine content that emerged from the pandemic, the best, small joys were the products of Black joy.
- 76 Petitions to Sign Right Now for the Movement for Black Lives ... ›
- Your Favorite Childhood Brands Support Black Lives Matter - Popdust ›
- Beyonce, Bridgers, Black Pumas: 2020 Grammy Nominations ... ›
- What "Protect Black Women” means in Pop Culture - Popdust ›
- Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020 - Popdust ›