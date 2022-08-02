It began in 2006 with High School Musical. We loved the Troy and Gabriela romance. We couldn’t get enough of mean girl Sharpay. It was a cultural reset, and we never let go of it.

So in November 2019, on the precipice of a worldwide pandemic, High School Musical The Musical: The Series was released. The show brought in viewers of all ages hoping to rekindle some of East High’s magic.

While we weren’t sure what to expect from the show, something even more incredible happened. Our eyes were opened to a star that would soon take over the world: Olivia Rodrigo.

High School Musical The Musical: The Series was great, but what entranced the public was the budding offscreen relationship between actors Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. The two glistening young stars were the next Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Rodrigo’s original song All I Want, sung by her character Nini in the show, went viral not long after the show premiered. People actually liked the song and would listen to her original on the radio, it wasn’t just a tacky Disney song. In no time, the world was starting to pay significant attention to Miss Olivia.

What you maybe didn’t expect is what came next: the split between Joshua Bassett and ORod, where Sabrina Carpenter enters the picture . What we really didn’t expect was how it fueled the fire for the first song to hit one billion global streams in 2021 .

Olivia’s entire album, SOUR, is sheer perfection. Easily one of the most popular albums this decade that led to her skyrocketing into superstardom in what felt like no time at all.

It’s been a year since her debut album was released, but SOUR is still topping charts and there’s a reason we won’t stop talking about it.

It’s The Era Of Olivia

We were enraptured by driver’s license when Olivia blessed us with the debut single back in January 2021. It was a low point in almost everyone’s lives: a year into a seemingly endless pandemic that left us with little to no hope in the future… until Olivia Rodrigo stepped in.