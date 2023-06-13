The public loved Olivia Rodrigo's first leading role as Nini in Disney Plus' High School Musical: The Musical The Series, where she displayed her lovely singing voice alongside original songs like "All I Want." But what drove her into superstardom was her chart-dominating, radio-replaying single, "driver's license", which kicked off her multi-GRAMMY award winning debut album, SOUR, in 2021.

The impact of the SOUR album is not lost on society, who found a flawless, no skips LP with relatable takes on relationships and feelings of inadequacy. Olivia Rodrigo was hailed the next best female singer-songwriter since Taylor Swift, even taking a note from the Swift Playbook and writing about her public breakup with co-star Joshua Bassett. She quickly became America's Sweetheart, with a sold-out theater tour (even though she could've headlined stadiums), fans were already awaiting her next album.



Well, let us all rejoice because Olivia Rodrigo has announced her new single, "Vampire", comes out June 30! Rodrigo has the weight of the world on her shoulders, with everyone's expectations through the roof following a meteoric debut, but I have no doubt she will once again be the face at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 on release day.









Rodrigo is nothing short of iconic, with her classic Y2K pop punk princess style and ability to create a plethora of genre-bending tracks such as rock anthem "good 4 u" and pop breakup tune "deja vu". Her new single, "Vampire", is one of the most highly anticipated tracks of the year, perhaps even the decade.

Tune into Popdust on June 30 for our full review of Olivia Rodrigo's new single, "Vampire!"

